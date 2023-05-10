Mamata Banerjee receives a legal notice from Vivek Agnihotri

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday informed that he had sent a legal notice to the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee for her alleged derogatory comments about the film 'The Kashmir Files' directed by him.



Agnihotri announced this through a Twitter message, where he has also uploaded a copy of the legal notice.



In his message, Agnihotri pointed out his objections to the chief minister's announcing ban on the screening of 'The Kerala Story' in the state on Monday, where she claimed that films like 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Kerala Story' were meant for humiliating a certain section of the society.



"I have, alongwith @AbhishekOfficl & Pallavi Joshi, sent a LEGAL NOTICE to the Chief Minister, Bengal @MamataOfficial for her false & highly defamatory statements made with malafide intention to defame us & our films #TheKashmirFiles & upcoming 2024 film #TheDelhiFiles," Agnihotri said in his Twitter message.