Kejriwal seeks time to meet Kharge, Rahul

"Democracy is under attack from the BJP. We must all unitedly safeguard it. Efforts are being made to deprive the rights of governments elected by the people and create hurdles for them. We shall fully support the AAP's fight in parliament," declared Pawar after his half-hour meeting with Kejriwal-Mann and other leaders.



The previous day, Kejriwal and Mann met former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and also secured the Shiv Sena-UBT's support.



Soon after the Supreme Court judgement giving powers to the state government to appoint officers in Delhi, the Centre brought forth an Ordinance to annul the decision on grounds that Delhi does not have full statehood, and gave all the powers to the Lt. Governor.