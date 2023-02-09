Union Budget 2023: Opposition parties criticize budget

The Opposition criticized the economic policies of the Union government on Wednesday, saying that unemployment and poverty have risen in the country due to it.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, while initiating the debate on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha, said that the Union government had failed to control inflation.

He added that an "A" grade should be given to the Union Budget, not the one which is given in schools, but the one which stands for Adani, whom it is meant to benefit.