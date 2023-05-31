Survey reveals: Class 10 students top users of tobacco products

"Out of the total number of IVR calls received by this center this year until April 30, 20,43,227 calls were counselled, including 9,96,302 inbound calls, 26,80,657 outbound calls, and 3,91,160 registered by the call center. A total of 1,56,644 individuals have successfully given up tobacco use," it said.



The institute further stated that the statistics revealed that most of these calls originated from Uttar Pradesh, with a total of 1,23,508 calls.



The data also indicates that males make up the highest percentage at 98 per cent, followed by transgender individuals at 5 per cent of the total population, while females comprise the lowest percentage.



Among the consumers of tobacco, the highest number is 1,74,097 individuals who have passed their Class 10 exam.