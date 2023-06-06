UP Congress chief in trouble over 'unauthorised appointments'

"I have come to know that you have appointed working presidents in Jhansi and Jaunpur districts without following the due organisational procedure. You are aware that AICC president's approval is necessary to make such appointments. Hence, the appointment of working presidents is cancelled with immediate effect," said Venugopal in a letter dated May 29, 2023, sent to Khabri.

Khabri has rushed to New Delhi to meet the party high command and explain his point. Those aware of the development said Khabri had met senior party leaders and was likely to meet AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge.



Speculation is now rife in the party circles over the fate of Khabri who took over in October last year.