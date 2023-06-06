Politics

UP Congress chief in trouble over 'unauthorised appointments'

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Brijlal Khabri has apparently landed in trouble over the 'unauthorised appointments' of two working presidents, made in Jhansi and Jaunpur districts.
Congress

NewsGram Desk

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Brijlal Khabri has apparently landed in trouble over the 'unauthorised appointments' of two working presidents, made in Jhansi and Jaunpur districts.

The Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal has cancelled the appointments with immediate effect saying that Khabri did not follow the due organisational procedure.

The move is a point of discussion in the party circles with many now questioning his continuation as the UPCC president.

"I have come to know that you have appointed working presidents in Jhansi and Jaunpur districts without following the due organisational procedure. You are aware that AICC president's approval is necessary to make such appointments. Hence, the appointment of working presidents is cancelled with immediate effect," said Venugopal in a letter dated May 29, 2023, sent to Khabri.

Khabri has rushed to New Delhi to meet the party high command and explain his point. Those aware of the development said Khabri had met senior party leaders and was likely to meet AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Speculation is now rife in the party circles over the fate of Khabri who took over in October last year.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra, however, said there should be no doubt about continuation of Khabri as the UPCC president. About the appointments made by him, she said the party leadership had rightly cancelled these appointments.

Khabri also faces accusations of large-scale irregularities in distribution of party tickets in the election to urban local bodies.

Khabri was not available for comment. (IANS/NS)

