Balasore train tragedy: Sushil Modi slams Nitish for 'failing' to help victims

"At present, 21 passengers belonging to Bihar are still missing and their family members are struggling to find them. The state government is not providing help to any of the victim's families. They are going there at their own expense and returning home empty hands after their money ends. Why has the Bihar government not made arrangements for the accommodation and food for the family members who went there in search of their loved ones?" he said.



"Even, the state government has not made any arrangements of DNA and blood tests at ground zero," Sushil Modi added.



Meanwhile, officials of Bihar's Disaster Management Department claimed that the department has issued toll-free numbers 0612-2294204/205 and 7070290170. They also said that a control command centre was also established on June 2 in Patna. The train tragedy in Balasore happened on June 1.