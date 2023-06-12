FIRs filed against central forces over protests against Abhishek Banerjee

West Bengal Police on Monday filed four FIRs against some central armed force personnel in connection to the protests that Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee faced in Thakurnagar by members of the Matua community.



The FIRs were filed against the personnel who were escorting Union Minister of State and BJP Lok Sabha member from Bangaon, Santanu Thakur, who reached the spot on Sunday afternoon while the protests were underway.



In the FIRs, the central forces have been accused of trying to stop police personnel from performing their duties and also rescuing one accused from the police clutches.