EC exposed: Pawan Khera on dual voter ID allegations by BJP’s Amit Malviya

New Delhi, Sep 2: After BJP leader Amit Malviya accused Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera of possessing two active voter ID cards in Delhi, Khera responded sharply, denying any wrongdoing and instead turning the tables on the Election Commission (EC).

Speaking to IANS, Pawan Khera accused the poll panel of systemic failures in revising the electoral rolls.

“This is exactly what we’ve been raising. I shifted from that region in 2016, yet my name was never deleted. The roll has been revised 4–5 times since then. If you go and check, you’ll see, it’s been 9 years since I shifted. This exposes how BLOs (Booth Level Officers) function during roll revision,” Khera said.

“Whether the question is raised by Anurag Thakur, Amit Malviya, or the Congress party, everything points to the Election Commission and the way it functions. That’s why the Congress is demanding transparency: Varanasi’s machine-readable voter list, Maharashtra’s booth-wise CCTV footage, we’re not getting any of these. That’s why we call it vote theft,” he added.