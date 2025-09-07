‘Itna Aapko Daring Hua Hai Kya’: Video of DCM Ajit Pawar Threatening On-Duty Woman IPS Officer Goes Viral

A viral video has been circulating of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, threatening an on-duty woman IPS officer, Anjana Krishna, who was taking action against illegal excavation of soil. The incident occurred outside Kurdu village of Madha Tehsil in Solapur district, Maharashtra, on August 31, 2025.

The two-minute video of DCM Ajit Pawar immediately went viral, with the opposition demanding strict action against him for rebuking an IPS officer.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anjana Krishna was in Madha Tehsil’s Kurdu village regarding a complaint of illegal excavation of murrum—a type of sand used in road construction.

When she confronted the villagers, an argument broke out, and the villagers got into a heated exchange with the police. After this, National Congress Party (NCP) workers interrupted, and one of them, Baba Jagdip, dialed the deputy chief minister on a phone call. He handed the phone to IPS officer Anjana Krishna.

On the call, Ajit Pawar introduced himself and ordered her to stop the action.

“Suno, mai deputy chief minister bol raha hu aur aapko aadesh deta hu ki vo rokwao (Listen, I am the deputy chief minister and giving you the order to stop it),” said Ajit Pawar.