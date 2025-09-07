‘Itna Aapko Daring Hua Hai Kya’: Video of DCM Ajit Pawar Threatening On-Duty Woman IPS Officer Goes Viral

Key Points:
Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar has gone viral in a video where he is heard threatening a woman IPS officer on duty over a phone call.
In the phone call, Pawar ordered Krishna to stop the action, threatened her with consequences.
The clip sparked opposition outrage, Pawar’s public clarification, defense from NCP leaders.
A viral video has been circulating of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, threatening an on-duty woman IPS officer, Anjana Krishna, who was taking action against illegal excavation of soil. The incident occurred outside Kurdu village of Madha Tehsil in Solapur district, Maharashtra, on August 31, 2025.
The two-minute video of DCM Ajit Pawar immediately went viral, with the opposition demanding strict action against him for rebuking an IPS officer.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anjana Krishna was in Madha Tehsil’s Kurdu village regarding a complaint of illegal excavation of murrum—a type of sand used in road construction.
When she confronted the villagers, an argument broke out, and the villagers got into a heated exchange with the police. After this, National Congress Party (NCP) workers interrupted, and one of them, Baba Jagdip, dialed the deputy chief minister on a phone call. He handed the phone to IPS officer Anjana Krishna.
On the call, Ajit Pawar introduced himself and ordered her to stop the action.
“Suno, mai deputy chief minister bol raha hu aur aapko aadesh deta hu ki vo rokwao (Listen, I am the deputy chief minister and giving you the order to stop it),” said Ajit Pawar.
Krishna, who hails from Kerala, asked him to call her directly as she was unable to recognize his voice. The response startled Pawar, and he threatened to take action against her. “Mai tere upar action lunga (I will take action against you),” said Pawar. He further told her to video call him on WhatsApp to see for herself if he was the deputy chief minister.
“Tujhe mujhe dekhna hai na. Tera number de do ya WhatsApp call karo. Mera chehra toh aapko samajh me aaega na (You want to see me, right? Give me your number or call me on WhatsApp. You will recognize my face, right?)”
He further added, “Itna aapko daring hua hai kya (how dare you).”
Anjana Krishna held her composure during the entire phone call and took a firm stand against the threats. The video clip went viral, and people called out Ajit Pawar for obstructing a police officer from performing her duty.
DCM Ajit Pawar went to his X account on September 5, 2025, to give a clarification about the viral video circulating on social media platforms. He explained that he did not intend to interfere with law enforcement.
“Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further,” said Pawar.
He further stated that he has immense respect for all police officers, including women police staff. Ajit Pawar said in his X post, “I have the highest respect for our police force and its officers, including the women officers who serve with distinction and courage, and I value the rule of law above all."
NCP SP leader Rohit Pawar defended Ajit Pawar by saying that the “friendly parties” are attempting to circulate a different narrative about the phone call. He further said, “if Ajitdada speaks casually, a new person meeting him might feel that he is angry or upset.”
The Ajit Pawar phone call row escalated further when NCP MLC Amol Mitkari wrote to the UPSC demanding verification of Anjana Krishna’s caste-proof documents. His post drew widespread criticism, after which he issued an explanation claiming that the post reflected his personal opinion on the matter.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized him by asking, “Who drafted Ajit Pawar ji’s X post, is he even aware what his handle has posted and what his MLC is doing?”
Amid the Ajit Pawar phone call row, the Solapur police station registered an FIR against four individuals. Police charged them under Section 132 and other sections of the BNS for preventing a police officer from carrying out her official duties. [Rh/VS]
