Jagdeep Dhankhar attends Vice-Prez's oath ceremony; marks his first ‘public appearance’ after exit

New Delhi, Sep 12: Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan took oath as the 15th Vice President of India at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the capital, amidst the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several Union Ministers and leaders across the political spectrum.

However, the presence of former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the ceremony garnered attention as this marked his public appearance after his surprising resignation from the post in July 2025.

Dhankhar, the predecessor of C.P. Radhakrishnan, stepped down as 14th Vice-President on health grounds, but his sudden departure prompted a government-Opposition face-off as the latter remained unconvinced with the cited reason and claimed that he was ‘forced out’ by the ruling dispensation.

Following his resignation, Jagdeep Dhankhar didn’t attend any public event or even interact with the media, which some claimed was a conscious choice on his part.