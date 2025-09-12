Nationwide Special Intensive Revision: ECI Takes Progress Report From States/UTs, Gives Green Light for Launch

The Election Commission of India (ECI) held a conference on Wednesday, 10 September 2025 to assess preparedness for a nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, inaugurated the third Conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) this year at India International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi. Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi presided over the event with CEOs from all States and Union Territories in attendance.

At the day-long meeting, the ECI delivered directives to State Election Commissions to ensure efficiency in the SIR process, while CEOs presented details of metrics relevant to the revision process along with progress reports on procedures in place. The CEO of Bihar gave a detailed presentation on “strategies, constraints and best practices adopted” by the state commission while undertaking the SIR, as a reference for other states/UTs. The ECI accented on the progress made so far.

The undertaking is expected to launch in October, with preparations already in place, according to the ECI. The rollout is being fast-tracked before Assembly Elections scheduled for April-May next year across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Earlier, on 24 June 2025, the ECI had given an order announcing the nationwide SIR, along with detailed instructions for state commissions to ensure uniform implementation. At the conference, progress made by each commission was measured in comparison to this rubric.

The ECI reviewed the status of rationalisation of polling booths, and appointment and training of appropriate staff in each assembly. In addition, CEOs presented the number of electors in their assemblies, along with the qualifying date for the new roll based on the last SIR. They also updated the EC on the progress of digitisation and uploading of the previous electoral roll based on the last SIR to the relevant websites for ease of reference.