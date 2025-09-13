Bihar Congress AI Video Controversy: PM Modi, Heeraben Modi Depicted in Viral Clip

The Bihar Congress has landed itself in trouble with Bihar election ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections after posting a deeply unsettling AI-generated video. A fictional conversation is shown between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi in the video captioned as “Maa appears in Saheb’s Dreams”. Heeraben is seen criticizing her son over his political activities and the accusations regarding ‘vote chori’. The video posted on 10th September, 2025 on X quickly went viral, sparking outrage rather than admiration.

One of the first to react to the video was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Union Minister Piyush Goyal was furious, calling out the video as “a new low in political discourse” and condemned the Congress for setting “new records of depravity”. Rahul Gandhi was deemed responsible personally for the video that intended to insult PM Modi’s late mother, according to BJP's IT Cell head, Amit Malviya.