AOC Reportedly Prepping for 2028 Presidential or Senate Run

By Julia Conley



US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is preparing to run for either the Senate or president in 2028, according to new reporting Friday.Axios reported that “people familiar with her operation” say the progressive New York congresswoman is working to boost her profile both across the state and nationally, and that “her team is working to give her choices” ahead of the next presidential election and the end of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) current term.

Democratic primary in New York’s 14th District in 2018 and beating former longtime Rep. Joe Crowley, has also hired some former advisers to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as she has joined the senator on parts of his nationwide Fighting Oligarchy Tour.

In March, Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders drew a crowd of 34,000 people in Denver—after speaking to 11,000 in the town of Greeley, Colorado, which is represented by a Republican in Congress—for their rally focused on shifting political power away from the wealthiest Americans, fighting for programs like Medicare for All, and holding the GOP accountable for their efforts to rip Medicaid and food assistance away from people while handing out tax breaks to the rich.

The congresswoman is often called by her initials. On the tour, Axios reported, “Crowds chanted, ‘AOC! AOC!‘”

The warm reception received by Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders in both red and blue districts this year has hardly been surprising, considering recent public opinion polls.