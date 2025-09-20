PM Modi to inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 34,200 cr in Gujarat today

New Delhi, Sep 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Gujarat on Saturday to launch a series of transformative development projects across multiple sectors during a high-profile event held at Jawahar Maidan in Bhavnagar.

The Prime Minister will participate in the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' programme, and he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth more than Rs 34,200 crore.

A major focus of the event is the maritime sector, with PM Modi inaugurating and launching projects worth more than Rs 7,870 crore. These initiatives span critical infrastructure upgrades across key Indian ports. Among the highlights is the inauguration of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock and the laying of the foundation stone for a new container terminal at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata.

Additional maritime developments include a new cargo berth and container handling facilities at Paradip Port (Odisha), Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal in Gujarat, and modernization projects at Kamarajar Port (Ennore, Tamil Nadu), Chennai Port, Car Nicobar Island, Deendayal Port (Kandla), and inland waterway facilities at Patna and Varanasi.