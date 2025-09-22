From Gang Rivalries to Political Influence: 9 Bahubalis of Bihar Politics

The journey of Pappu Yadav has been filled with crimes and cases, right from the 1998 murder of CPI(M) leader Ajit Sarkar. He has 41 pending cases against him as of 2024. He was convicted of murder in 2008. Later, in 2021, his name came up in a 32-year-old kidnapping case. He was also alleged to have demanded one crore from a businessman in his constituency in 2024, who even claimed that the politician did the same in 2021 and 2023. Though this was denounced by Pappu Yadav as a conspiracy against him.