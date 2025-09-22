From Gang Rivalries to Political Influence: 9 Bahubalis of Bihar Politics

A different kind of power has frequently ruled in the center of Bihar, amidst the Ganges whispering tales of past glory and modern conflict. These are the stories of Bihar’s bahubalis, whose names evoke both awe and terror, woven by the power of strength, caste, and unwavering influence. They have shaped the political fabric of the state for years, sometimes instilling outright criminality.
One such story is that of Anand Mohan Singh, clad in ambition and controversy. He went on to become a powerful leader from being a college dropout. His name came into the limelight in a notorious manner, associated with the high-profile assassination of Gopalganj District Magistrate G. Krishnaiah during a political procession in 1994. He became the first ever politician in independent India to receive a death sentence for murdering an IAS officer, as he was found guilty of inciting the mob. However, the sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment. After him, his wife and children continued the political legacy, proving the family’s power in Bihar’s electoral system.
Another name associated with power and fear is Mohammad Shahabuddin in Siwan, Bihar. His reign as an RJD MP was marked by chilling crimes, such as the 2004 acid attack that killed two brothers. He maintained his influence even from behind bars. His name has been linked with Pakistan’s ISI, as a raid showed weapons with Pakistan’s mark, along with items like night-vision glasses used by the army. Anyone who dared to go against him faced serious consequences. He was convicted and served terms many times, as his terror continued from the 1990s to the 2000s.
The journey of Pappu Yadav has been filled with crimes and cases, right from the 1998 murder of CPI(M) leader Ajit Sarkar. He has 41 pending cases against him as of 2024. He was convicted of murder in 2008. Later, in 2021, his name came up in a 32-year-old kidnapping case. He was also alleged to have demanded one crore from a businessman in his constituency in 2024, who even claimed that the politician did the same in 2021 and 2023. Though this was denounced by Pappu Yadav as a conspiracy against him.
In the 1990s, Surendra Yadav established his influence in Nawada and surrounding regions as a supporter of Lalu Prasad Yadav. He thrived in the RJD era, where both caste ties and power mattered. He was charged with several cases of murder and extortion, building a base for upcoming leaders on both politics and coercion.
The tale of former minister in the Rabri Devi government, Brij Bihari Prasad, serves as a grim reminder of Bihar’s violent political scenario. He was shot dead while receiving treatment in 1998, the reason pointing towards gang rivalries. He was said to be involved in the assassination of gangsters in the Bihar election of 1995. His death revealed the linkage between politics, crime, and caste. The case came to a close with the Supreme Court upholding the convictions of the accused Munna Shukla and Mantu Tiwari.
People still fear the name Ashok Mahto in central Bihar. He led a gang that clashed with the gang led by Akhilesh Singh, which transformed the regions into battlefields. The gang left behind a trail of violent legacy, from kidnappings to murders. He had a major influence in local elections for years, yet his own political goals remained unfulfilled. On the other hand, the rival Akhilesh Singh was charged with murder and extortion cases and was one of the influential political forces until his death in 2020.
The most symbolic character in this saga of Bihar power politics is Lovely Anand, who is properly known as “Mrs. Bahubali.” She entered politics to maintain her husband Anand Mohan Singh’s influence following his imprisonment. She held her own in the election by winning sympathy votes, maintaining the family’s influence.
As we talk about the politics of Bihar, we can never forget the political giant Lalu Yadav, who allowed numerous gangsters to thrive, even though he himself was not directly involved with guns and gangs. His family has been clasped with a string of controversies, from the infamous fodder scam to the more recent land-for-jobs case. Everyone in his family, from his wife Rabri Devi to their children, has come under fire. Although he redefined politics in Bihar, his name remains a symbol of corruption accusations and political savvy.
As the elites began to weaken and were taken over by caste pride and guns, the roots of bahubali politics took hold in the 1980s and 1990s. People often sought out these figures for protection as the state battled poverty and poor governance. The political landscape of Bihar was reshaped by these tyrants. Their influence still lingers in Bihar’s precincts, even after they have died or become politically inactive. The story depicts the convergence of caste, power, and survival, along with crime and politics, in India’s most complex state. [Rh/SY]
