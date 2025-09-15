Champa Biswas – The Case that Defined Bihar’s ‘Jungle Raj’

Over the next two years, till November 1997, Bablu regularly confronted Champa at her house. He, along with a gang of friends, raped not only Champa, but also her mother, her sister-in-law, her niece, and two maids. During this time, Champa had an abortion and got sterilised “to avoid pregnancy due to repeated rape.”

In 1997, she filed a complaint with Bihar police, but it was ignored. Her husband, who allegedly only learned of the situation in July 1997, approached two senior officials asking for help, but to no avail. Champa allegedly even approached Lalu himself but was told to let it go. She then approached state BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi – this is when the incident first came to public light.

Sushil was leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly. He popularised the term ‘jungle raj’ to refer to the law-and-order situation in the state under Lalu’s rule. After the complaint, Sushil hosted a press conference in August, saying, “This just shows that even women belonging to respectable and influential families are helpless against RJD workers, who know they can get away with anything.” Meanwhile, the rape continued.

In November 1997, Champ and her family moved to Delhi, fearing for their safety. It was in 1998, through a letter to Bihar Governor Sunder Singh Bhandari, that action was finally taken. In her letter, Champa detailed all that Bablu had done and alleged that her niece and two maids had gone missing, fearing that they had been kidnapped or committed suicide.

Hemlata and Bablu denied the allegations against them, saying that Champa’s accusation was to detract from a corruption inquiry against her husband. Mrityunjay Yadav was an important member of the RJD who hoped to climb to the top of the party leadership. His mother was a close confidante of Lalu and Bablu himself had written a biography on him, titled Rags to Riches. He had previously been detained for molesting the daughter of a local politician, but nothing had come of it. RJD leaders rallied behind Bablu following the accusations – the party chief whip in the Assembly, Mohammed Nemtullah, said, “I know Hemlata's family personally. I don't think the boy could have done this.”

In August 1998, she gave her statement in Delhi, which was corroborated by 35 witnesses and DNA evidence. Later that month, Bablu was arrested along with his mother in Bihar. They were held in jail for 5 and 3 years respectively, until a trial court convicted them in 2002. Other RJD officials were also named in the case, along with Lalu (who was dropped from the chargesheet due to lack of evidence). Bablu was given 10 years in prison, while his mother was sentenced to three, though she did not serve any more time in jail.

Champa’s husband, B.B. Biswas, died the same year in Jharkhand where he was posted. Champa, who had earlier been awarded Rs. 7 lakhs as compensation by the Bihar government, was provided a job on compassionate grounds.

But justice was short-lived. In 2012, Patna High Court reviewed the trial court order, questioning why Champa had stayed quiet for two years and why she had been sterilised. The defence alleged that Champa and Bablu had been in a consensual relationship, doubling down on the argument that the case had been fabricated to avoid a corruption scandal. The previous order was overturned. Both the accused were acquitted and are now living freely. Meanwhile, Champa lives an anonymous life in Kolkata. [Rh/DS]

