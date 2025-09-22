Erika Kirk Forgives Accused Killer at Packed Memorial for Conservative Activist, Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk, widow of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, publicly forgave her husband’s killer, Tyler Robinson, 22, who was charged with shooting Kirk at a Utah university campus on September 10. Speaking at her husband’s memorial at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Erika said, “That man, that young man—I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do,” addressing a crowd of more than 60,000 attendees, including former President Donald Trump.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot during the first stop of his “American Comeback” tour of college campuses. Authorities reported that Robinson texted a partner after the shooting, claiming he acted because of Kirk’s “hatred.” Robinson faces seven charges, including aggravated murder, and could receive the death penalty.