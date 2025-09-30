HM Amit Shah to Inaugurate Rs 4,000 cr Yamuna Rejuvenation Projects in Delhi Today

New Delhi, Sep 30: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate Asia’s largest sewage treatment plant (STP) in Okhla on Tuesday, marking a major milestone in Delhi’s efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna River.

The inauguration, scheduled to take place at Keshavpur in Vikaspuri, will also include the launch of 46 other sewage and sanitation-related projects worth a total of Rs 4,000 crore under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is expected to preside over the event, which is being organized as a large public gathering. Over 6,000 people, including local residents, community leaders, and officials, have been invited to witness the occasion.

According to officials, the Okhla STP is the largest facility of its kind in Asia, with a treatment capacity of 124 million gallons per day (MGD). Built at a cost of Rs 1,161 crore, the plant spans 40 acres and replaces four outdated sewage treatment units previously located at the same site. The new facility is designed not only to treat sewage but also to produce power from waste and generate A-class sludge, which is safe for reuse in agriculture and landscaping.