Anil Swarup Recalls Bureaucratic Delays and Alleged Irregularities During UPA-II

Concerned about the mounting delays, Swarup said he repeatedly wrote to the Cabinet Secretary, warning that the backlog could lead to serious complications or even public controversy. Over several weeks, he sent multiple notes requesting that the issue be brought to the attention of the Prime Minister. However, no immediate action followed.

Soon after, Swarup was contacted by Montek Singh Ahluwalia, then Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission. During their meeting, Swarup expressed his frustration and disappointment, explaining that he felt powerless. Ahluwalia assured him that he would personally raise the matter with the Prime Minister.

Later that evening, Swarup was informed by the Cabinet Secretary that the Prime Minister had called to inquire about the situation. The following day, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister reached out to Swarup for more details. When asked how quickly he could provide the data, Swarup said he could share it within ten minutes, as all project information was already uploaded on the government’s online portal. Despite this, no major action was taken afterward.