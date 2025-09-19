BLP President Dr. Munish Raizada Takes Dig on PM Modi’s Birthday, Questions If BJP Has Forgotten Its Core Values—Chaal, Charitra, Chehra

On 17 September 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday, receiving wishes from BJP members, opposition leaders, and international figures. The occasion was not only celebratory but also reflective of his long political journey and legacy.

Over the years, Modi has reshaped the BJP into the central pole of Indian politics, embedding Hindutva into the nation’s political imagination. Unlike former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s softer, more inclusive approach, Modi has positioned the party as a dominant force, appealing strongly to rural youth and those who feel excluded from the elite class. His image as a self-made leader has further strengthened his bond with the masses.

On Modi’s birthday, Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, President of the Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP), wished the Prime Minister but at the same time he also raised suspicion that PM Modi and his party is moving away from the core values which they have always preached. Dr Raizada in his X post pointed out the joining of Madhu Koda—former Jharkhand Chief Minister who is facing serious corruption allegations—into the BJP in 2024. He asked whether the party had forgotten its core values of Chaal, Charitra, and Chehra (conduct, character, and image).