Sonam Wangchuk Emerges as Consensus Leader in Ladakh After Detention

Prominent environmentalist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has emerged as the consensus leader of Ladakh, bringing together the people of Leh and Kargil following his arrest under the National Security Act (NSA).
His arrest came after violent protests in Leh on September 24, where four people lost their lives in police firing. His detention has triggered widespread anger and calls for his immediate release.
The protest in Leh started peacefully but soon turned violent. People were demanding better rights for Ladakh, including statehood and constitutional protection for their land, jobs, and environment. According to the Police, some of Wangchuk’s statements had encouraged people to come out in large numbers. After the violence, Wangchuk was arrested and charged under the NSA.
After his arrest, two major local groups the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) came together to demand his release. They demanded Wangchuk’s release as a precondition for talks with the Central government over the statehood demand and constitutional protections under the Sixth Schedule.
Wangchuk is an environmentalist, educator, and social innovator. Before his arrest, he was known for his work in education and climate initiatives, especially in Ladakh. He founded SECMOL (Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh), which helps improve local education and promote sustainable living in the cold desert region. Aside from him, his father also served as a minister in J&K state for more than three decades.
Protests are still going on across Ladakh. The groups are demanding a judicial inquiry into the September 24 firing and the immediate release of Wangchuk. Many believe his leadership could help bring peaceful talks and highlight the real problems faced by the people of Ladakh.
