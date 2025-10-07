Sonam Wangchuk Emerges as Consensus Leader in Ladakh After Detention

Prominent environmentalist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has emerged as the consensus leader of Ladakh, bringing together the people of Leh and Kargil following his arrest under the National Security Act (NSA).

His arrest came after violent protests in Leh on September 24, where four people lost their lives in police firing. His detention has triggered widespread anger and calls for his immediate release.

What happened in the protests?

The protest in Leh started peacefully but soon turned violent. People were demanding better rights for Ladakh, including statehood and constitutional protection for their land, jobs, and environment. According to the Police, some of Wangchuk’s statements had encouraged people to come out in large numbers. After the violence, Wangchuk was arrested and charged under the NSA.

How He United Ladakh

After his arrest, two major local groups the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) came together to demand his release. They demanded Wangchuk’s release as a precondition for talks with the Central government over the statehood demand and constitutional protections under the Sixth Schedule.