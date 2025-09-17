“Inhumane and Shameful”: Indian Tourist Alleges Mistreatment by Georgia

An Indian female tourist posted on Instagram on September, 15 about how the Georgian authorities are allegedly mistreating Indians. She shared her bitter experience along with fellow Indians who were traveling to Georgia, calling the behavior of the authorities inhumane and describing what she experienced in the country.

In her post, she tagged the Ministry of External Affairs, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging India to take a strong stand against such treatment of Indian citizens. According to the people who commented on her post, this was not the first such incident, as many mentioned facing similar experiences before.

The tourist, identified as Dhruvee Patel, claimed that a group of 56 Indians was subjected to “the most inhumane behaviour” by Georgian authorities while attempting to enter the country. Despite having valid e-visas and other required documents, she said they were detained and humiliated at the Sadakhlo Border without any wrongdoing.