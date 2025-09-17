“Inhumane and Shameful”: Indian Tourist Alleges Mistreatment by Georgia

Indian tourist Dhruvee Patel claimed that 56 Indians were detained at the Sadakhlo Border
Despite having valid e-visas they were forced to wait over five hours in freezing conditions without food or washroom facilities
Patel tagged Indian authorities, urging them to take a firm stand.
An Indian female tourist posted on Instagram on September, 15 about how the Georgian authorities are allegedly mistreating Indians. She shared her bitter experience along with fellow Indians who were traveling to Georgia, calling the behavior of the authorities inhumane and describing what she experienced in the country.
In her post, she tagged the Ministry of External Affairs, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging India to take a strong stand against such treatment of Indian citizens. According to the people who commented on her post, this was not the first such incident, as many mentioned facing similar experiences before.
The tourist, identified as Dhruvee Patel, claimed that a group of 56 Indians was subjected to “the most inhumane behaviour” by Georgian authorities while attempting to enter the country. Despite having valid e-visas and other required documents, she said they were detained and humiliated at the Sadakhlo Border without any wrongdoing.
Patel described how all 56 Indians were forced to wait for more than five hours in freezing cold conditions. They were provided with no food and no washroom facilities. She alleged that their passports were confiscated for over two hours with no communication from the authorities.
She further wrote that the group was forced to sit on the footpath like “Cattle,” while the officials filmed them and treated them like criminals. At the same time, the authorities allegedly stopped them from filming this “inhumane behaviour.” All this happened without even checking the documents.
Patel claimed that their documents and visas were never actually checked. Instead, the authorities simply declared that the visas were “wrong” without verification. She wrote, “This is how Georgia treats Indians” and called the behaviour “shameful and unacceptable.”
She appealed to Indian authorities to take strict action over this behaviour towards Indian tourists. She wrote, “India must take a strong stand.”
Her post sparked widespread reactions. Many users shared their own experiences of traveling to Georgia. One user wrote that a friend from the UAE had faced similar challenges, even while traveling with toddlers. They added, “I say better to boycott Georgia completely… there are lots of scams and racism in Georgia not worth it.”
Another commenter wrote, “This isn’t the first post I've seen of Georgia. It’s been bad and happening since long now.” Patel replied, “Yes, it’s a new scam… they will not refund our hotel/trip booking money as well.”
When one commenter asked why Indians keep traveling to Georgia despite such treatment, Patel agreed, replying that fellow Indians should “think twice before visiting this country.” [Rh/VP]
