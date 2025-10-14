Cong Backs Sharjeel Imam's bid to Contest Bihar Polls, says many with Charges Contested Before

New Delhi, Oct 14: Congress leader Udit Raj has come out in support of jailed activist Sharjeel Imam, who sought an interim bail to contest the Bihar Assembly elections. Udit Raj said that contesting elections despite facing criminal charges is not without precedent in Bihar politics.

Imam, currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, has approached a court seeking permission to campaign and file his nomination from the Bahadurganj constituency in Kishanganj district.

Backing Imam's decision, Udit Raj stated, "Many criminals have contested in Bihar. They face charges, sedition charges, all kinds of cases. He can also contest. There is nothing new in this," said Raj.

Sharjeel Imam, a former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is facing multiple charges, including sedition and sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He has been in custody for over three years. Despite this, his legal counsel has filed for interim bail, citing his constitutional right to contest elections.

Meanwhile, the AIMIM’s decision to contest independently after failing to form a third-front alliance has further complicated the electoral landscape in Bihar. Udit Raj also commented on AIMIM’s role, saying, "Wherever elections are held, this party appears, gives religious speeches, and polarisation happens. The benefit goes to the BJP."