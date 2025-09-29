Turkish President's selective 'brotherly love' for Kashmir ignores suffering of Muslims under his allies: Report

"India is home to more than 200 million Muslims, the second-largest Muslim population in the world. Far from being silent victims, they are active contributors to civic life. As law student Zoha Fatima of Hyderabad observed, the narrative of voiceless and oppressed Indian Muslims is outdated propaganda. Across India, Muslims are thriving—organizing evening schools in Seelampur, running startups in Bengaluru, and leading NGOs in Bihar and Hyderabad. Politically, Muslims participate robustly in elections and governance. They support regional parties such as the Indian Union Muslim League in Kerala and the AIUDF in Assam, while youth-led and Pasmanda movements demand inclusive representation. These dynamics illustrate empowerment through democracy, not marginalization," the Milli Chronicle report stated.

Apart from domestic realities, India's image across the world showcases a similar story of resilience and inclusivity. A Pew Research Centre survey conducted between January-April across 24 nations found that 47 per cent of respondents have a favourable view regarding India, compared to 38 per cent unfavourable and 13 per cent with no opinion.

"Why then does Erdoğan persist in raising Kashmir? The answer lies in politics rather than principle. By focusing selectively on India, he diverts attention from Pakistan’s denial of rights in PoK and China’s persecution of Uyghurs. The contrast is glaring: in India, minorities enjoy constitutional protections and democratic participation; in PoK, basic freedoms are absent; in Xinjiang, entire communities face erasure. India’s recognition as the world’s most inclusive nation is an achievement worth celebrating, but also one that demands vigilance," Turku Avci wrote.

"Expanding educational and employment opportunities for minorities, strengthening grassroots representation, supporting community-led NGOs, promoting cultural diplomacy, and addressing hate speech are all vital to sustaining this framework. Erdogan’s selective 'brotherly love' for Kashmir ignores both the flourishing of minorities in India and the suffering of Muslims under his allies," she added.

