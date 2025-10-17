PM Modi Doing Best for India, don’t Expect you to Understand, says Mary Millben to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) US singer Mary Millben on Friday chastised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, saying that the Indian PM is doing the best for his country, and he understands the long game and diplomacy.

Millben's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Centre in response to Trump’s claim that India has agreed to stop buying oil from Russia.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Millben wrote: "You are wrong, @RahulGandhi. PM @narendramodi is not afraid of President Trump. PM Modi understands the long game and his diplomacy with the US is strategic. Just as @POTUS will always put America’s interests first, so will PM Modi do what is best for India. And I applaud that. That’s what Heads of State do. They do and say what is best for their country."

She further added, "I don’t expect you to understand this type of leadership because you don’t possess the acumen to be PM of India. Best to return to your “I hate India” tour that has an audience of one - you."

Mary Millben is an American singer, actress, and cultural ambassador. She first met PM Modi in June 2023 when he was on a state visit to the US.

She performed the Indian national anthem at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., in 2023. Following her performance, she touched the feet of PM Modi to seek his blessings, attracting huge media attention.

Her reaction came after Rahul Gandhi's cryptic remarks on PM Modi following Trump's statement.

Trump on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "great man" and India as "an incredible country", adding that he is open to meeting the Prime Minister on the sidelines of the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Malaysia.