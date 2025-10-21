Naveen Patnaik Condemns Attack on BJD Worker Rashmi Parija, Slams Law and Order Breakdown in Odisha

Naveen Patnaik strongly condemned the organized assault on BJD worker Rashmi Parija
He stated that the attack reflects a broader and escalating trend of violence against women.
Patnaik accused the Odisha government of failing to maintain law and order, allowing the situation to deteriorate
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has strongly condemned the “organized and deadly attack” on Rashmi Parija, a BJD worker in Jagatsinghpur. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Patnaik described the incident as part of an alarming rise in violence against women and criticized the deteriorating law and order situation under the current BJP-led government.
“I strongly condemn the organized and deadly attack on Rashmi Parija, a worker of the Biju Janata Dal, in Jagatsinghpur. Such incidents of increasing violence against women are absolutely unacceptable,” Patnaik wrote, urging the government to “take strict action against the culprits and maintain public trust in the legal system.”
Following the assault, the BJD chief accused the ruling BJP of fostering an atmosphere of unrest and fear in what was once a peaceful Odisha. The incident has reignited political tensions between the BJD and BJP, especially in the aftermath of the 2024 Assembly elections, when the BJP ended the BJD’s two-decade rule in the state.
Patnaik’s statement expressed concern over the erosion of public trust and the fearlessness of anti-social elements in Odisha. He emphasized that the government’s inaction was emboldening criminals and disrupting peace. “The atmosphere of unrest in peaceful Odisha is causing panic among the public. Anti-social individuals are not afraid to commit crimes. Law and order are being disrupted,” he added. [Rh/Eth/VP]
