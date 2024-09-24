BLP President Dr. Raizada asks five questions to Arvind Kejriwal

Bharatiya Liberal Party president, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, has asked five questions to the former Delhi CM and AAP co-convener Arvind Kejriwal. Yesterday Arvind Kejriwal asked five questions to BJP and RSS which, according to Dr Raizada, is just a distraction to hide from his own accountability. “Arvind Keriwal who is freshly out from Tihar jail is asking questions to others but what about his own accountability? He (Arving Kejriwal) calls himself the “Nayak” (Hero) of Anna Andolan and is now hiding from accountability. Today I also want to ask three questions to Kejriwal and I am sure that Anna ji also has these same questions for him”, said Dr Raizada.

The first question which Party President Dr. Raizada wants to ask kejriwal about is financial transparency. Dr Raizada said that today Arvind Kejriwal flies in jets and lives in Sheesh Mahal. “He has misused funds given to Aam Aadmi Party by the people in the hope that some positive change will come," said the party President.

The second question Dr Raizada asked is about the false promise of ending high command culture. Arvind Kejriwal’s whole activism is based on the Swaraj Model. Dr Raizada asked what happened to this promise of Swaraj and Internal Democracy? ‘Arvind kejriwal has no right being the co-convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) beyond two terms. But he continues to capture the position because he is only hungry for power”, said Dr Raizada.

His third question is about Internal Lokpal. According to Dr Raizada, when the Aam Aadmi Party was formed and as one of the founding members, we all made the promise to keep internal vigilance on the party and party's top leadership as well. But Arvind has never abided with this principle. “We all know how Late L Ramdas Ji, after being appointed as the first Internal Lokpal, was removed by Arvind Kejriwal. Every honest volunteer of AAP was treated badly and humiliated by Arving. This shows his (Arvind Kjeriwal) corrupt nature.” said Dr. Raizada.

The fourth question Dr Raizada asked Kejriwal is about women safety. “Arvind Kejriwal and his incompetent government has made big promises on women safety but delivered nothing. Look at how women like Swati Maliwal and Shazia Ilmi - who’ve been associated with AAP at one time - have been treated by Arvind Kejriwal and his cult”, added Dr Raizada.

The fifth question is about the Jan Lokpal Bill. The entire Anna Andolan was based on the demand of Jan LokPal but the kejriwal government has still not implemented it. “They keep giving excuses on Jan Lokpal bill. Betrayal and telling lies is IN their (AAP) DNA.”.

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) will ensure a close coordination among the different components of the government. BLP vows to eliminate corruption from the Delhi state and address civic issues effectively. Bharatiya Liberal Party is gearing up to contest Delhi Assembly election 2025. BLP is committed to make a decisive attack on corruption and make social justice a reality for the Delhi state.