Trinamool MLA Issues Threat to BJP Leaders, Accuses Them of Deleting Names of Voters

Kolkata, Nov 6 (IANS) A purported video had gone viral where Trinamool Congress MLA Asima Patra is allegedly seen asking people to tie those BJP leaders to trees who dare to delete people's names from the voters' list. The IANS however could not independently verify the contents of the viral video and cannot vouch for its authenticity.

In the video which was purportedly taken on Wednesday during a protest rally against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's electoral rolls in Hooghly district's Chinsurah, the Trinamool's Dhaniakhali MLA was allegedly heard saying, "Those from the BJP who want to leave out the names of voters in Chinsurah area, must be tied to trees on sight. There is no concession for them."