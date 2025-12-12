PM Resigns, Government Dissolved as Bulgaria Sees Mass Protests Over Corruption

Bulgaria was thrust into fresh political turmoil after Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and his government resigned on Wednesday, 12 December 2025, after 11 months in office. This followed weeks of mass protests across the country which culminated in the capital Sofia, where between 50,000 and 100,000 people filled the central Triangle of Power and Independence Square demanding the government’s departure.

The resignation came hours before parliament was expected to vote on a sixth no-confidence motion against the government and shortly before Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone – a union of countries which use the Euro as their primary currency. Addressing the public, Zhelyazkov said that his cabinet had heard “the voice of citizens protesting against the government.”

“People of all ages, ethnic backgrounds and religions have spoken out in favour of resignation,” he said, “This civic energy must be supported and encouraged.”

Protesters accused the minority centre-right coalition of failing to tackle deep-rooted corruption and attempting to push through a draft 2026 budget that increased taxes and social security contributions while allocating higher spending to police, security agencies and the judiciary. The budget was withdrawn last week, but public anger escalated, fuelled by perceptions of a crackdown on opposition figures.