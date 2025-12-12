PM Resigns, Government Dissolved as Bulgaria Sees Mass Protests Over Corruption

Key Points
Bulgarian PM Rosen Zhelyazkov resigned, along with his government, after tens of thousands protested nationwide against corruption and economic policies.
The fall of the 11-month-old coalition comes hours before a no-confidence vote, weeks before Bulgaria’s scheduled entry into the eurozone, and following a controversial, now retracted budget.
Political uncertainty looms, with a fragmented parliament unlikely to maintain a stable government. The now dissolved government was the seventh in four years.
Bulgaria was thrust into fresh political turmoil after Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and his government resigned on Wednesday, 12 December 2025, after 11 months in office. This followed weeks of mass protests across the country which culminated in the capital Sofia, where between 50,000 and 100,000 people filled the central Triangle of Power and Independence Square demanding the government’s departure.
The resignation came hours before parliament was expected to vote on a sixth no-confidence motion against the government and shortly before Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone – a union of countries which use the Euro as their primary currency. Addressing the public, Zhelyazkov said that his cabinet had heard “the voice of citizens protesting against the government.”
“People of all ages, ethnic backgrounds and religions have spoken out in favour of resignation,” he said, “This civic energy must be supported and encouraged.”
Protesters accused the minority centre-right coalition of failing to tackle deep-rooted corruption and attempting to push through a draft 2026 budget that increased taxes and social security contributions while allocating higher spending to police, security agencies and the judiciary. The budget was withdrawn last week, but public anger escalated, fuelled by perceptions of a crackdown on opposition figures.
Demonstrations have focused particularly on two polarising figures: Delyan Peevski, an oligarch sanctioned by the US and UK for alleged corruption, and Boyko Borissov, the former prime minister whose party GERB leads the governing coalition. Protest organisers rallied under the slogan: “Resignation! Peevski and Borissov Out of Power.” Many see both men as symbols of entrenched political influence that successive governments have failed to dislodge.
A new government will be formed by the largest party in the parliament – GERB (Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria). If this government fails or is rejected, two of the nine other parties in parliament will be chosen to form the government. Failing this, President Rumen Radev will appoint an interim government followed by a snap election.
Bulgaria has held seven national elections in four years, and analysts warn that Zhelyazkov’s departure is likely to trigger yet another vote. With nine parties in a fractured parliament, forming a stable coalition appears unlikely.
The European Commission and Transparency International have repeatedly flagged Bulgaria’s persistent rule-of-law issues and low judicial independence. The latest unrest has reinforced concerns that Bulgaria remains one of the EU’s most corruption-plagued states.
Reactions on Sofia’s streets were muted but cautiously hopeful. Some citizens expressed relief that public pressure had forced political accountability, while others feared renewed instability just as the country prepares to adopt the Euro on 1 January 2026. Economists warn that without an approved budget and strong oversight, the switch to the common currency could expose consumers to price manipulation and inflationary pressure. [Rh]
