Neta Ji, Maaf Karo: Three Recent Instances of Indian Politicians Belittling Their Own Citizens

Meerut Parking Dispute and Public Humiliation

In October 2025, a video from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh triggered widespread outrage after a local BJP office bearer was seen forcing a businessman to rub his nose on the road as a form of public apology. The accused, Vikul Chaprana, was the district vice-president of the BJP Kisan Morcha.

The incident occurred outside the office of Uttar Pradesh Minister Somendra Tomar following a parking dispute. According to police and media reports, embroidery manufacturer Satyam Rastogi and a friend had asked Chaprana and his associates to move their vehicles to allow passage. What followed was a heated argument, after which Chaprana allegedly slapped Rastogi, abused him, and forced him to kneel and rub his nose on the road while three police personnel stood by without intervening.

Rastogi later told reporters that he felt mobbed and believed apologising publicly was the only way to avoid further violence. The video, which circulated widely online, showed the victim kneeling while Chaprana claimed political proximity to the minister.

Following public outrage, the BJP removed Chaprana from his organisational post. He was arrested, booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to causing hurt, insult, and criminal intimidation, and later granted bail. The three police personnel present were also shunted to police lines for inaction. Minister Somendra Tomar publicly distanced himself from the episode, stating he had no connection to the altercation.