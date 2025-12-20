Neta Ji, Maaf Karo: Three Recent Instances of Indian Politicians Belittling Their Own Citizens

Key Points
In October 2025, a local BJP office bearer forced a businessman to rub his nose on the road as a form of public apology over a parking dispute.
In October 2025, a 40-year-old farmer was beaten to death and run over by a tractor in a land dispute involving a local BJP leader.
In June 2025, a passenger aboard a Vande Bharat Express was allegedly thrashed after refusing to change seats with a BJP MLA.
Over the past year, multiple incidents across India have gone viral showing politicians or party functionaries allegedly humiliating, assaulting, or intimidating citizens in everyday disputes.
These episodes, recorded on mobile phones and CCTV cameras, have sparked public outrage and forced political parties to respond with arrests, suspensions, or show-cause notices. Taken together, they point to a recurring pattern where proximity to power appears to translate into a sense of impunity.
Three such incidents, from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and aboard a Vande Bharat train, illustrate how ordinary disagreements escalated into public spectacles of humiliation and violence.
In October 2025, a video from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh triggered widespread outrage after a local BJP office bearer was seen forcing a businessman to rub his nose on the road as a form of public apology. The accused, Vikul Chaprana, was the district vice-president of the BJP Kisan Morcha.
The incident occurred outside the office of Uttar Pradesh Minister Somendra Tomar following a parking dispute. According to police and media reports, embroidery manufacturer Satyam Rastogi and a friend had asked Chaprana and his associates to move their vehicles to allow passage. What followed was a heated argument, after which Chaprana allegedly slapped Rastogi, abused him, and forced him to kneel and rub his nose on the road while three police personnel stood by without intervening.
Rastogi later told reporters that he felt mobbed and believed apologising publicly was the only way to avoid further violence. The video, which circulated widely online, showed the victim kneeling while Chaprana claimed political proximity to the minister.
Following public outrage, the BJP removed Chaprana from his organisational post. He was arrested, booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to causing hurt, insult, and criminal intimidation, and later granted bail. The three police personnel present were also shunted to police lines for inaction. Minister Somendra Tomar publicly distanced himself from the episode, stating he had no connection to the altercation.
An even more brutal incident unfolded days later in Ganeshpura village of Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district. A 40-year-old farmer, Ramswaroop Dhakad, was allegedly beaten to death in a land dispute involving a local BJP leader. According to police and eyewitness accounts, Mahendra Nagar, a BJP booth committee president and former office bearer of the party’s farmers’ wing, led a group of 13 to 14 people in an attack on Dhakad while he was out walking with his family.
The farmer was reportedly assaulted with sticks and rods, suffered multiple fractures, and was then run over with a tractor. When his daughters attempted to intervene, they were allegedly dragged, beaten, and humiliated. Witnesses told police that shots were fired in the air to intimidate villagers and prevent anyone from taking the injured man to hospital. Dhakad eventually died during treatment at the district hospital.
Villagers described a long-standing climate of fear in Ganeshpura, alleging that Nagar had for years coerced farmers into selling land at throwaway prices. Police registered cases against 14 people under sections related to murder, conspiracy, assault, and outraging the modesty of women. One accused was arrested, while others remained absconding at the time of reporting. The district BJP leadership acknowledged Nagar’s association with the party and said it had sought his immediate removal, stating that no one was above the law.
In June 2025, a passenger aboard the New Delhi–Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat Express was allegedly thrashed after refusing to change seats with a BJP MLA. The incident involved Rajeev Singh Parichha, a legislator from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district.
According to reports and CCTV footage, the MLA was travelling with his wife and son, who were seated separately from him. He reportedly asked a fellow passenger, Rajprakash, to switch seats. When the passenger refused, an argument ensued. At Jhansi station, 8 to 10 men allegedly linked to the MLA boarded the train and assaulted Rajprakash with punches, slaps, and slippers. Videos showed the victim bleeding from his nose as other passengers looked on.
Railway police confirmed that the dispute was over seat allocation. A Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) was registered based on a complaint filed by the MLA, who accused the passenger of misbehaviour. The BJP later issued a show-cause notice to Parichha, seeking an explanation and warning of disciplinary action if his response was unsatisfactory.
These three incidents are not isolated. In recent months, BJP leaders and workers have been booked in Ludhiana for allegedly misbehaving with the city’s mayor during a protest inside a municipal office. In Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, junior doctors launched an indefinite strike after alleging that a BJP leader misbehaved with a female doctor, hurled abuses, and threatened staff inside a government hospital. In both cases, the accused denied wrongdoing, while protests and counter-allegations followed. And these are just a few incidents of many.
Together, these episodes reflect a broader concern about how political power intersects with everyday civic life and how civilians have to bend to these abuses of authority. In most cases, if not all, action only comes after public outrage. The repeated emergence of such incidents has fuelled debates about accountability, policing, and the boundaries of political influence in a democracy where elected representatives are meant to serve, not subdue, their constituents.
