DELUSIONAL TAKE: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's Alleged Statement, “Whether the Dollar Rises or Falls, it Won’t Affect the People of Our Country” Goes Viral, Tiwari Reacts Along with Netizens; He Claims he Strongly Supports Digital Payments

Netizens reacted with sharp jibes. One user wrote, “BJP MPs: We do corruption in rupees only, not dollars — why should we worry about the exchange rate?” Another commented, “Bro thinks India is a separate planet where the global economy doesn’t exist. Someone tell him oil, imports & inflation don’t accept rupees on UPI.” A YouTube channel even said, “With statements like ‘dollar ka humse koi lena dena nahi,’ he’s surely qualified to be Finance Minister after Nirmala Sitharaman. Economic knowledge: zero. Confidence: 100.”

As the quote continued to circulate across all major social media platforms, Manoj Tiwari issued a clarification on X. He criticised the media for spreading misinformation and questioned whom the public should trust if major media houses publish fake news. He firmly denied ever making the statement that had gone viral.

Fake News Clarification

Manoj Tiwari later issued a detailed clarification, stating that he had never made the viral remark and was shocked to see it being circulated in his name. He said that some screenshots were sent to him by close associates, and when he reviewed them, he realised the quote was completely fabricated. Tiwari emphasised that he has always encouraged people to use digital payments and adopt smart financial practices.