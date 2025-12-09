DELUSIONAL TAKE: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's Alleged Statement, “Whether the Dollar Rises or Falls, it Won’t Affect the People of Our Country” Goes Viral, Tiwari Reacts Along with Netizens; He Claims he Strongly Supports Digital Payments

A quote claiming Manoj Tiwari said the US dollar has no effect on ordinary Indians went viral
Social media users mocked the alleged remark, sharing memes and sarcastic reactions
Tiwari later clarified the statement was fabricated, criticised misinformation, and said he would take legal action
A statement widely circulated on social media claimed that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had said the US dollar has no impact on ordinary Indians because daily life in the country runs entirely on the rupee. The alleged remark went viral amid heated discussions about the falling value of the Indian currency. The statement attributed to him read “We carry rupees, not dollars, in our pockets. What does the dollar have to do with us? Whether the dollar rises or falls, it won’t affect the people of our country.”
According to the viral posts, the message suggested that common citizens should not worry about the rupee slipping further against the dollar. It implied that everyday transactions rely on the Indian rupee, and therefore global currency movements would not affect daily life.
The quote spread rapidly because it appeared at a time when the rupee hit a historic low on December 3, 2025 — dropping to ₹90.13 per dollar for the first time. The fall was linked to trade tensions, reduced foreign investment, and other global factors. As the news dominated public debate, the viral line became a target of ridicule on social media
Netizens reacted with sharp jibes. One user wrote, “BJP MPs: We do corruption in rupees only, not dollars — why should we worry about the exchange rate?” Another commented, “Bro thinks India is a separate planet where the global economy doesn’t exist. Someone tell him oil, imports & inflation don’t accept rupees on UPI.” A YouTube channel even said, “With statements like ‘dollar ka humse koi lena dena nahi,’ he’s surely qualified to be Finance Minister after Nirmala Sitharaman. Economic knowledge: zero. Confidence: 100.”
As the quote continued to circulate across all major social media platforms, Manoj Tiwari issued a clarification on X. He criticised the media for spreading misinformation and questioned whom the public should trust if major media houses publish fake news. He firmly denied ever making the statement that had gone viral.
Manoj Tiwari later issued a detailed clarification, stating that he had never made the viral remark and was shocked to see it being circulated in his name. He said that some screenshots were sent to him by close associates, and when he reviewed them, he realised the quote was completely fabricated. Tiwari emphasised that he has always encouraged people to use digital payments and adopt smart financial practices.
He said that certain media channels and social media accounts twisted information and spread fake news for attention. Tiwari also announced that he would send legal notices to platforms and publications that attributed the false quote to him.In a video posted on X, he stated clearly that the quote was falsely attributed to him and urged the public not to trust unverified posts. He urged people not to believe unverified posts and asked those circulating the fake message to delete it immediately.
Tiwari added that such misinformation misleads the public and harms serious discussions about issues like inflation, the value of the rupee, and digital finance. He called for responsible reporting and warned that he would take legal action against those spreading false information.
