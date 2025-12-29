The Reporters’ Collective Investigation: ECI Reactivates De-Duplication Software Midway Through SIR, Defying Its Own Supreme Court Stand

ECI’s Second Secret Software

Even as the de-duplication software was quietly revived, the ECI introduced a second algorithm based system, midway through the second phase of the SIR. This software, also undocumented, is intended to “map” voters to electoral rolls from 2002–2004, which the Commission is treating as a baseline. Voters who cannot trace themselves or a relative to these decades old rolls are categorised as “unmapped” and issued notices to produce documentary proof of their voting rights.

Crucially, the ECI has not issued any written clarification on who qualifies as a “relative” for this purpose. The only guidance came through an oral media statement by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on 27 October 2025, where he said the term could include “father, uncle or anyone of that generation.” Investigators note that such oral statements carry no legal standing.

On the ground, BLOs have interpreted “relative” narrowly, often limiting it to parents or grandparents. Voters unable to establish such links are marked “unmapped,” triggering further scrutiny.

The second software flags what the ECI internally calls “logical discrepancies.” These include mismatches in names between old and new rolls, or age gaps between voters and their claimed parents or grandparents that fall outside algorithmically determined ranges. According to interviews conducted by The Reporters’ Collective with over 20 BLOs and senior officials, lists of voters flagged for such discrepancies began appearing abruptly on the BLO App between December 18 and 20 in states such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat. This was just days before the initial December 26 deadline for publishing draft rolls.

“We’d completed the whole process, now we have to start over,” a booth-level officer in Ghaziabad told the investigators. “We haven’t gotten any proper training. We were only told in a meeting how this shall be dealt with.”

In Uttar Pradesh, the sudden introduction of this step forced the ECI to extend the deadline for publishing draft rolls to 31 December 2025. Officials said oral instructions from the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO’s) office required BLOs to conduct field verification, submit signed undertakings, and collect one of 12 prescribed documents from flagged voters. No written SOP accompanied these directions.

In West Bengal, the situation became more fraught after the ECI made a rare public admission of a technical glitch. As reported by National Herald, the Commission acknowledged that an error in converting PDF voter rolls from 2002 into CSV format caused voters to be wrongly flagged as unmapped despite successful ground-level mapping. The system auto generated hearing notices, which were sent to voters before the error was identified. The ECI later instructed officials to withhold notices that had not yet been served. The glitch contributed to 1.36 crore voters in West Bengal being flagged with “logical inconsistencies.”