CCTV Footage Destroyed: ECI on 2024 Lok Sabha Election in Delhi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revealed that all CCTV and video footage of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election from Delhi has been destroyed. The ECI made the announcement on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, at a Delhi High Court hearing concerning a Public interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Mehmood Pracha.

Pracha had sought footage from the election process to be preserved for scrutiny. The ECI stated that the data had been deleted by all seven District Election Officers (DEOs) in line with a notice issued by the commission on 30 May 2025. The notice revised guidelines for the election data retention/deletion process.

“The footage sought by the petitioner is no longer available with the DEOs and has already been destroyed,” advocate Sandeep Sethi, counsel to the ECI, told Justice Mini Pushkarna. He argued that this step was taken to prevent misuse of the data on social media.

Pracha, on the other hand, said that since his PIL was pending in court, the ECI was obligated to have preserved the data, citing instructions from the Handbook for Returning Officers, 2023. He argued that the revised notice issued by the commission was “solely to defeat the pending petition”.

Justice Pushkarna observed that Pracha had not challenged the revised guideline issued by the ECI. “Noting the aforesaid, no orders can be passed by this Court in the present application, for the time being. Accordingly, the present application is disposed of,” the court order read. The next hearing has been scheduled for 13 February 2026.