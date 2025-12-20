Nationwide SIR: 97 Lakh Voters Removed in Tamil Nadu, 73 Lakh in Gujarat—Highest State-Wise Deletions Yet

Voter Deletion in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, the total electorate has fallen from 6.41 crore voters in October 2025 to 5.43 crore – a decline of 15.2%. According to official data, 97.3 lakh electors were deleted during the revision process. Of these, 66.4 lakh were categorised as shifted or absent, 26.9 lakh were identified as deceased, and 3.98 lakh were removed due to multiple enrolments.

The scale of deletions has been particularly pronounced in urban areas. Chennai recorded the highest share, with 14.2 lakh names removed, amounting to 35.6% of its pre-SIR electorate. From around 40 lakh voters earlier, only 25.7 lakh remain in the draft rolls. Other districts such as Ramanathapuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruppur and Coimbatore saw deletions ranging between 20% and 25%, while Ariyalur recorded the lowest reduction at 4.6%. Madurai and Dharmapuri also saw comparatively limited deletions, with less than 7% of names removed.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik said the draft rolls were released in every district in the presence of recognised political parties. The claims and objections window will remain open until 18 January 2026.

Political reactions have followed swiftly. Political analyst Yogendra Yadav described the scale of deletions as “unprecedented and shocking”, while Congress leader P. Chidambaram flagged the large number of voters marked as shifted or absent. The ruling DMK has directed its booth-level agents to verify the draft lists to ensure eligible voters are not excluded.