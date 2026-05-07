Kamal Haasan backs Vijay for government formation, lauds ‘political maturity’ of M K Stalin

“Not inviting him to form the government would amount to disrespecting the mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu. 233 elected members are still unable to take their oaths. This is an insult to the state; it is damage to democracy. In the S.R. Bommai case, the Supreme Court has clearly stated, ‘Majority must be proven in the Legislative Assembly, not in Raj Bhavan’. What I am speaking is not party politics. This is the policy voice of an Indian citizen. The verdict of the people of Tamil Nadu must be respected (sic)”, he added.