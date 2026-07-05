Prashant Kishor to Make Electoral Debut in Bihar Bypoll, to Contest From Bankipura Seat

"For the past four years, Jan Suraaj has been my life, and for the next ten years, until the vision of change in Bihar is achieved, I have no other purpose. I consider the responsibility of contesting the Bankipur by-election as a step towards that goal. Thousands and millions of people were connected with the ideas and efforts of Jan Suraaj in November 2025. After the results, many felt disappointed or discouraged. Most of them believe that if Jan Suraaj wins the Bankipur by-election, it will not only strengthen the movement but also help revive the vision of change in Bihar. I accept this responsibility with humility and thank all my colleagues, workers, and leaders," Kishor said.