“Oscar Winning Script”: BJP's New Ad on Jantar Mantar Protest and Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Draws Online Backlash

One kid said, "Parents don't listen, and now you also don't listen," to which the gym trainer replied that they needed to take inspiration from the past. The children then said, "Sir, you are speaking in my dad's tone. Have you seen old India?" Another youngster added, "Bombs, explosions, terrorist attacks, corruption headlines, this and that." The trainer then said that what their parents were saying was not wrong.

He then started listing things that have improved over time, including mobile phones, the metro system, expressways connecting everything, high-speed trains, airports in smaller places, and IITs and IIMs for education. He also said, "In fact, double the amount of medical seats. It used to take the country 50 years to build this much. Two generations used to pass."

To this, the students replied, "But we are the generation to look ahead, not behind. What happened, happened." The trainer then said that the future becomes strong when the foundation is strong. "Have you ever seen a big tree without strong roots? The country is in strong hands. So take full advantage of it."

After that, the video referenced the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. When the trainer said that the country was in strong hands, the children joked, "What strong hands? If it's that strong, why give the resignation?" The trainer replied, "Resignation does not show the victory of Jantar Mantar. It shows the strength of democracy. The government has solved all the problems so that you can look ahead. Come on, let's make a country together and a body too."