BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Calls Gen Z 'Gutter Generation' Over Language Used Against PM Modi; Netizens Say, 'Kangana Rona Mat'

THE Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-LED PROTEST reached its finale on July 25, 2026, with the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. However, actor and Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut's latest comments on the protesters have sparked a fresh controversy. Ranaut made sharp remarks against the CJP protesters over the language and statements used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Calling the language "completely unacceptable," she wrote, "Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing." She further wrote, "The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once." The Mandi MP further questioned the upbringing of the young protesters, asking, "Ewww, who is birthing and raising them?"



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Kangana Ranaut Slams Hindu Women Who Were Part of the Protest

She posted her message in an Instagram Story, where she also referred to the "Hindu women" who participated in the protest and claimed that they had adopted such a westernised lifestyle that they could no longer become homemakers. Ranaut further stirred the pot by referring to the protesters as the "gutter generation," who "proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks and shamelessly live off their parents' earnings."

She also called the protesters "ugly" and "corrupt" and claimed that they had nothing to offer. Her comments instantly sparked criticism on the internet, with several users mocking her. One user wrote, "Gen Z: Kangana rona mat (Don’t cry Kangana)."

Another user commented, "Organise a debate between Kangana Ranaut and Gen Z on education, employment, inflation, corruption... she can't speak for two minutes on these topics without introducing Hindu, Muslim, India, Pakistan, China." Another X user wrote, "It is true that Kangana's party does not give her importance. Her words should not be taken seriously at all."

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Reacting to her comments, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das told ANI, "I don't think anyone in Gen Z, Gen Alpha, or any younger generation takes her seriously or listens to what she says. She is a politician now." He further spoke about the time when Ranaut visited her constituency, "only to realise that being a Member of Parliament involves a massive amount of labour. That speaks volumes about her own seriousness..."

On July 28, 2026, Kangana Ranaut spoke to media persons outside Parliament and slammed the protesters for the language they used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said, "Our 75-year-old Prime Minister was targeted, and filthy abuse was hurled at his late mother." Referring to the language as "unacceptable," she further said that she had never been a burden on her parents and had been working to build her career since the age of 16.

Netizens also pointed out that the actress had been highly hesitant to speak about the students who lost their lives over the alleged NEET paper leak. "And what about the BJP, which keeps abusing the late Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi?????" wrote one user on X.



(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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