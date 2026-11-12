“Uske abhi se par nikalne lage hain”: Sonia Gandhi’s memoir reveals the dramatic fallout between Maneka Gandhi and her in-laws, with Indira Gandhi once shouting at her

In Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, she describes Maneka as a “pretty vivacious girl” who was 10 years younger than her when she married Sanjay Gandhi. In the beginning, the senior Congress MP writes about welcoming young Maneka into the household. She adds that the household staff referred to her as “bahurani (elder daughter-in-law).” She wrote that she believed Maneka and herself to be equals in their home.

Sonia Gandhi also describes the personality of young Maneka as that of a girl who was “full of zest” and calls it “refreshing” to have a younger sister-in-law in the house. She writes that she would hear Maneka’s laughter coming from Amie Aunty’s (Amie Crishna) room, who was a senior member of former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s household staff.

The calmness did not last, and things began to change later on. “But slowly, the atmosphere began to change, with irritations cropping up in the home,” wrote Sonia Gandhi in her memoir. Tensions began to arise over the way the two daughters-in-law were addressed in the household. Sonia Gandhi was addressed as “bahurani” and Maneka as “choti bahu (younger daughter-in-law)”, which she “probably saw as a putdown,” Sonia Gandhi wrote.

In her memoir, Sonia Gandhi also recalled instances when differences between Sanjay and Maneka would shock the rest of the family. She wrote that “Maneka would use expletives, even in the presence of my mother-in-law, that were taboo in the home; they embarrassed him and shocked us.” She also claimed that being a young wife with a “sociable and gregarious temperament” and living in a joint family could have been difficult for Maneka.

When Political Equations in the Nehru-Gandhi Family Started to Get Tense