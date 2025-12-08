When East Inspires West: The Story Behind ‘Great Minds on India’

Multilingual Reach of ‘Great Minds on India’: A Testament to its Universal Appeal

Salil Gewali’s landmark work, Great Minds on India, has transcended linguistic and regional boundaries, earning admiration from scholars, readers, and cultural institutions across the globe. The book’s translation into numerous Indian and foreign languages has not only amplified its impact but also reaffirmed the global resonance of India’s ancient wisdom. Below is a summary of the major translations and their notable launch events:

Hindi Edition:

Translated by Vishwa Mohan Tiwari, an eminent author and retired Air Vice Marshal and edited by Dr. Mahavir Prasad Jain, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Formally released in 2013 by the then Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Dr. Raman Singh.

Telugu Edition:

Translated by noted Telugu scholar B.S. Sharma, with a foreword by Padma Shri awardee and prolific writer Pullela Sriramachandrudu; edited by Dr. K. Aravinda Rao, IPS, former Director-General of Police of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

German Edition:

The book was translated by German scholar Caroline Hagen of Cologne, Germany, and officially released in 2022 by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K. Sangma, in the presence of Arts and Culture Minister - Shri Sanbor Shullai.

Manipuri Edition:

Released on December 9, 2022, in Imphal by Manipur Chief Minister Shri N. Biren Singh and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. Translation by a noted scholar Kh. Sadashiva Singh of Bishnupur, Manipur.

Punjabi Edition:

Released on April 7, 2025, in Patiala by celebrated poet Jaswant Singh Zafar, Director of the Language Department, Government of Punjab. Translated by Shri Aalok Chawla, with a foreword by Dr. Veerpal Kaur, the former director of the Language Department.

Bengali Edition:

Released on July 5, 2019, at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, by the Governor of West Bengal, Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi. Translation by Dr. R.N. Das, edited by a Prof. Nirmal Maity, Kolkata.

Nepali Edition:

Translated by acclaimed writer Dr. Govinda Raj Bhattarai, former Head of the Department of English, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu. Formally launched by Dr. Jaya Raj Acharya, scholar and former Ambassador of Nepal to the United Nation.

Urdu Edition:

Translated by Dr. Syed Hussain of Hyderabad and edited by Abdul Khalique. Published by the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation, Howrah, and launched on June 13, 2023, at Raj Bhavan, Guwahati, by the Governor of Assam, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria.

Arabic Edition:

Launched on October 4, 2024, at a literary gathering in Doha, Qatar, hosted by Anjuman Muhibban-e-Urdu-Hind. Translated by Prof. Mohammed Ramzan Ali Miya of Doha, edited by Hamdan Bin Rashid of Madrid, Spain. Earlier, a special launch was also held in Dubai, UAE by a world-acclaimed business magnate, philanthropist, and scholar - Dr. Bu Abdullah. The Arabic edition is published by the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation, Howrah, WB.

Marathi Edition:

Translated by Smt. Deepa Joshi of Thane, with a foreword by scholar and former Additional Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Smt. Leena Mehendale. Released in 2015 at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, by Governor Shri Vidyasagar Rao in the presence of Education and Culture Minister Shri Vinod Tawde.

Gujarati Edition: Translated by Jitu Patwari and Dr. Hemangini Bhatt. Officially launched in 2016 by Governor O.P. Kohli in the presence of Education Minister of Gujarat - Shri Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

Assamese Edition: Translated by noted Assamese scholar Suren Goswami and edited by Achyut Patowary, Chief Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin; this edition carries a foreword by the former Governor of Assam and will be published by the Government of Assam.

Malayalam Edition:

Translated by Sahitya Akademi awardee Smt. P.A. Mansi and Dr. M. Pushpangadan. Released at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, in 2014 by the then Governor, Shri Kateekal Sankaranarayanan.

Sanskrit Edition:

Translated by Dr. Annapurna Nori of Los Angeles and Usha Jaya Raman of North Carolina, under the supervision of eminent Sanskrit scholar

Dr. Baldevananda Sagar — best known for translating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” into Sanskrit.

NASA Scientists Applaud Gewali’s work

The book's credibility is further enhanced by its distinguished editorial team from across the world. Former NASA scientist Prof. A.V. Murali of Houston serves as chief editor, while NASA Chief Scientist and director Dr. Kamlesh Lulla of Houston, USA has provided the foreword. Dr. Lulla's praise captures the essence of Gewali's achievement: “Once in a while, a rare and thoughtful publication comes to life that transforms you, enlightens you, and enriches your knowledge. Mr. Salil Gewali's Great Minds on India is such a publication.”

A Bridge Between East and West

Gewali's work has earned appreciation from scholars worldwide, forging a unique bridge between Eastern wisdom and Western intellectual pursuits.

Several appreciative comments appear in the later pages of the book. German translator Caroline Hagen expressed deep amazement upon discovering India's vast intellectual heritage—one that inspired luminaries such as Hermann Hesse, Arthur Schopenhauer, Albert Einstein, Gottfried Herder, and Johann Goethe.

From the Philippines, writer Maria Cristina Bejar praised the book as “a rooster's crow before the break of day, when truth will finally dawn in the minds of the children of India about the beauty of their Great Mother.”

The book's impact extends beyond mere academic interest. It has been adopted as supplementary reading material in schools and colleges in many states in India and even in institutions run by Non-Resident Indians in Virginia, USA. This educational adoption fulfills Gewali's vision of inspiring young minds to appreciate their cultural heritage.

Recognition and Awards

Gewali's contributions have been recognized through numerous prestigious awards. In 2023, he received the "Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Rashtra Gaurav Samman" from the Governor of Assam, presented at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati. The Thomas Jones Award from the United Christian Writers' Association, the Literary Excellence Award from the All-Assam Gorkha Students' Union, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Rashtra Prem Samman from Mumbai-based Yuva Heet Karini Sangh are among his many accolades. Meghalaya Bihari Yuva Manch in October 2025 honoured Salil Gewali with Matribhumi Seva Puraskar.