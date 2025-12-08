When East Inspires West: The Story Behind ‘Great Minds on India’

Salil Gewali, born on January 21, 1971, in Shillong, stands today as one of India's most distinguished writers, bridging the gap between India's timeless heritage and the modern world through his extraordinary literary contributions that have won appreciation from across the world.
Gewali's journey into the world of letters was deeply influenced by his family heritage. Born to Krishna Prasad Gewali, a scholar of ancient scriptures and an author, and Bharati Gewali, young Salil inherited a profound reverence for knowledge and literary pursuits. His father's scholarly background in ancient texts planted the seeds of curiosity about India's intellectual legacy which later blossomed into his life's mission.
After completing his School Leaving Certificate from Mawprem Modern High School in 1986, Gewali pursued higher education at St. Anthony's College in Shillong, eventually earning his postgraduate degree in English Literature. However, his true education began much earlier, as he immersed himself in ancient texts and Western science, which together formed the cornerstone of his intellectual foundation.
What began as a casual collection of quotes of the Western scholars in his boyhood evolved into a monumental scholarly pursuit. Launching his career as a freelance writer in the late 1980s, Gewali showed unwavering dedication to addressing social issues through the written word. His articles—on drug abuse, alcoholism, youth addiction to social media, and environmental conservation—were published across local, national, and international platforms, establishing him as a voice of conscience infused with philosophical insight.
The turning point came in 1995 when, while re-reading Fritjof Capra's world-famous titles -- The Tao of Physics and Uncommon Wisdom, Gewali realized the profound potential of
compiling the scattered quotes he had been collecting. This moment of clarity led to what would become his magnum opus – a work that would take over two decades to complete and eventually bring global recognition to both the author and his beloved state of Meghalaya.
In 1998, Gewali first published fifty copies of his research in Xerox format under the title “What is India?” This humble beginning would eventually evolve into Great Minds on India, a groundbreaking compilation that showcases how the world's greatest intellectuals – scientists, philosophers, poets, and thinkers – have been profoundly influenced by India's ancient wisdom.
The book, formally launched by Governor R.S. Mooshahary in 2009, represents twenty-four years of exhaustive research. It features quotes and insights from luminaries such as Albert Einstein, Voltaire, Johann Goethe, Arthur Schopenhauer, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry David Thoreau, T.S. Eliot, Erwin Schrödinger, Niels Bohr, Robert Oppenheimer, Werner Heisenberg, and many others, all expressing their deep appreciation for India's contributions to deeper philosophical knowledge and modern science.
What makes this research-based book truly extraordinary is its demonstration of how ancient Indian knowledge systems influenced modern scientific breakthroughs. As Gewali discovered through his meticulous research, quantum physicists like Schrödinger and Niels Bohr, along with linguists, mathematicians, and philosophers across centuries, have drawn inspiration from India's Vedas, Upanishads, and other classical texts. American thinker, Ralph Waldo Emerson says
Salil Gewali’s landmark work, Great Minds on India, has transcended linguistic and regional boundaries, earning admiration from scholars, readers, and cultural institutions across the globe. The book’s translation into numerous Indian and foreign languages has not only amplified its impact but also reaffirmed the global resonance of India’s ancient wisdom. Below is a summary of the major translations and their notable launch events:
Hindi Edition:
Translated by Vishwa Mohan Tiwari, an eminent author and retired Air Vice Marshal and edited by Dr. Mahavir Prasad Jain, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Formally released in 2013 by the then Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Dr. Raman Singh.
Telugu Edition:
Translated by noted Telugu scholar B.S. Sharma, with a foreword by Padma Shri awardee and prolific writer Pullela Sriramachandrudu; edited by Dr. K. Aravinda Rao, IPS, former Director-General of Police of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.
German Edition:
The book was translated by German scholar Caroline Hagen of Cologne, Germany, and officially released in 2022 by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K. Sangma, in the presence of Arts and Culture Minister - Shri Sanbor Shullai.
Manipuri Edition:
Released on December 9, 2022, in Imphal by Manipur Chief Minister Shri N. Biren Singh and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. Translation by a noted scholar Kh. Sadashiva Singh of Bishnupur, Manipur.
Punjabi Edition:
Released on April 7, 2025, in Patiala by celebrated poet Jaswant Singh Zafar, Director of the Language Department, Government of Punjab. Translated by Shri Aalok Chawla, with a foreword by Dr. Veerpal Kaur, the former director of the Language Department.
Bengali Edition:
Released on July 5, 2019, at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, by the Governor of West Bengal, Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi. Translation by Dr. R.N. Das, edited by a Prof. Nirmal Maity, Kolkata.
Nepali Edition:
Translated by acclaimed writer Dr. Govinda Raj Bhattarai, former Head of the Department of English, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu. Formally launched by Dr. Jaya Raj Acharya, scholar and former Ambassador of Nepal to the United Nation.
Urdu Edition:
Translated by Dr. Syed Hussain of Hyderabad and edited by Abdul Khalique. Published by the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation, Howrah, and launched on June 13, 2023, at Raj Bhavan, Guwahati, by the Governor of Assam, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria.
Arabic Edition:
Launched on October 4, 2024, at a literary gathering in Doha, Qatar, hosted by Anjuman Muhibban-e-Urdu-Hind. Translated by Prof. Mohammed Ramzan Ali Miya of Doha, edited by Hamdan Bin Rashid of Madrid, Spain. Earlier, a special launch was also held in Dubai, UAE by a world-acclaimed business magnate, philanthropist, and scholar - Dr. Bu Abdullah. The Arabic edition is published by the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation, Howrah, WB.
Marathi Edition:
Translated by Smt. Deepa Joshi of Thane, with a foreword by scholar and former Additional Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Smt. Leena Mehendale. Released in 2015 at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, by Governor Shri Vidyasagar Rao in the presence of Education and Culture Minister Shri Vinod Tawde.
Gujarati Edition:
Translated by Jitu Patwari and Dr. Hemangini Bhatt. Officially launched in 2016 by Governor O.P. Kohli in the presence of Education Minister of Gujarat - Shri Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.
Assamese Edition:
Translated by noted Assamese scholar Suren Goswami and edited by Achyut Patowary, Chief Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin; this edition carries a foreword by the former Governor of Assam and will be published by the Government of Assam.
Malayalam Edition:
Translated by Sahitya Akademi awardee Smt. P.A. Mansi and Dr. M. Pushpangadan. Released at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, in 2014 by the then Governor, Shri Kateekal Sankaranarayanan.
Sanskrit Edition:
Translated by Dr. Annapurna Nori of Los Angeles and Usha Jaya Raman of North Carolina, under the supervision of eminent Sanskrit scholar
Dr. Baldevananda Sagar — best known for translating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” into Sanskrit.
The book's credibility is further enhanced by its distinguished editorial team from across the world. Former NASA scientist Prof. A.V. Murali of Houston serves as chief editor, while NASA Chief Scientist and director Dr. Kamlesh Lulla of Houston, USA has provided the foreword. Dr. Lulla's praise captures the essence of Gewali's achievement: “Once in a while, a rare and thoughtful publication comes to life that transforms you, enlightens you, and enriches your knowledge. Mr. Salil Gewali's Great Minds on India is such a publication.”
Gewali's work has earned appreciation from scholars worldwide, forging a unique bridge between Eastern wisdom and Western intellectual pursuits.
Several appreciative comments appear in the later pages of the book. German translator Caroline Hagen expressed deep amazement upon discovering India's vast intellectual heritage—one that inspired luminaries such as Hermann Hesse, Arthur Schopenhauer, Albert Einstein, Gottfried Herder, and Johann Goethe.
From the Philippines, writer Maria Cristina Bejar praised the book as “a rooster's crow before the break of day, when truth will finally dawn in the minds of the children of India about the beauty of their Great Mother.”
The book's impact extends beyond mere academic interest. It has been adopted as supplementary reading material in schools and colleges in many states in India and even in institutions run by Non-Resident Indians in Virginia, USA. This educational adoption fulfills Gewali's vision of inspiring young minds to appreciate their cultural heritage.
Gewali's contributions have been recognized through numerous prestigious awards. In 2023, he received the "Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Rashtra Gaurav Samman" from the Governor of Assam, presented at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati. The Thomas Jones Award from the United Christian Writers' Association, the Literary Excellence Award from the All-Assam Gorkha Students' Union, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Rashtra Prem Samman from Mumbai-based Yuva Heet Karini Sangh are among his many accolades. Meghalaya Bihari Yuva Manch in October 2025 honoured Salil Gewali with Matribhumi Seva Puraskar.
While "Great Minds on India" remains his most celebrated work, Gewali has authored eighteen books in total, including school textbooks prescribed by the Meghalaya Board of School Education. In 2022, he published "Know Your India," which further explores the significance of ancient Indian wisdom in modern times.
Gewali's role as a correspondent for Davidvance Media of London and his appointment as a volunteer of the International Human Rights Commission in Zürich, Switzerland, reflect his growing international stature as a cultural ambassador.
Gewali's achievements have brought immense pride to Meghalaya, a state often overlooked in national discourse. His success demonstrates that profound scholarship and global impact can emerge from any corner of India. The fact that a book published from Meghalaya has been translated into fifteen languages and appreciated worldwide stands as a testament to the universal nature of knowledge and the power of dedicated scholarship.
Local scholars like Fabian Lyngdoh have noted with pride that while Gewali's work receives international acclaim, he remains rooted in Mawprem, Shillong, close to his community. This connection to his homeland while achieving global recognition embodies the ideal of thinking globally while remaining locally rooted.
Perhaps Gewali's most significant contribution lies in his potential to transform educational perspectives. His work challenges the often Western-centric approach to education by demonstrating that many foundational concepts in science, mathematics, philosophy, and linguistics have roots in ancient Indian texts. Educators and scholars worldwide have suggested incorporating Great Minds on India into academic curricula to provide students with a more balanced understanding of intellectual history.
At 54, Salil Gewali continues to write, research, and inspire. His work on social issues, environmental conservation, and cultural preservation demonstrates a holistic approach to intellectual engagement. As a member of the International Organization of Journalists and various other prestigious bodies, he maintains his commitment to using scholarship for social betterment.
Salil Gewali's life and work represent more than individual achievement – they embody a cultural renaissance that seeks to restore balance to our understanding of intellectual history. Through painstaking research and unwavering dedication, this son of Meghalaya has created a body of work that serves as both inspiration and education for current and future generations.
His journey from a curious young man in Shillong's hills to an internationally recognized scholar and cultural ambassador illustrates the transformative power of knowledge pursued with passion and purpose. As Great Minds on India continues to influence readers across the globe, Salil Gewali's legacy grows as a bridge-builder, a truth-seeker, and ultimately, a guardian of humanity's shared intellectual heritage.
In recognizing Gewali's contributions, we celebrate not just an individual's success, but the enduring power of scholarship to unite cultures, inspire minds, and illuminate the profound connections that bind humanity together across the boundaries of time, geography, and tradition.
Salil Gewali’s profile on WIKIPEDIA: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salil_Gewali
