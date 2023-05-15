Woman shot dead for 'consuming' liquor outside gurdwara in Punjab

A 33-year-old woman was shot dead in Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala in Punjab for allegedly 'consuming' liquor, police said on Monday.



Police have recovered tobacco packets and a bottle of liquor from the spot.



Victim Parminder Kaur was allegedly under the influence of liquor and was 'consuming' it near the sarovar on the gurdwara complex. The crime occurred on Sunday night.