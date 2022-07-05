Hurting religious sentiment director booked for controversial 'Kaali' poster by Delhi police

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Director Leena Manimekalai, a day after a complaint was lodged against her over a controversial poster of her new documentary, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The poster was shared by Manimekalai on social media on July 2. In the poster, Hindu Goddess 'Kaali Maa' is shown smoking a cigarette.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa told IANS that a complaint was received by the police regarding the poster on social media of Goddess Kaali showing smoking a cigarette.

"From the contents of the complaint and the alleged post, prima facie, an offense under section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code was made out," the police official said.

The FIR has been registered at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell police station. "Investigation in the matter has been taken up," the official added.

The poster sparked a massive uproar on social media and the demand to arrest the director trended on Twitter. The documentary revolves around the events that take place one evening when Goddess Kali appears and strolls on the streets of Toronto.