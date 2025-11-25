Chandigarh Under Article 240? Winter Session Bulletin Sparks Debate Over 131st Constitution Amendment Bill

What the 131st Amendment Bill Proposes

The Bill proposes placing Chandigarh under Article 240, which would group it with Union Territories such as Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Under this provision, the President would be empowered to issue regulations directly for Chandigarh. The move could also pave the way for appointing an independent Administrator or Lieutenant Governor.

Chandigarh’s administrative structure has shifted several times. After becoming a Union Territory in 1966, it had its own independent Chief Secretary. This changed on June 1, 1984, when administration was placed under the Governor of Punjab, and the Chief Secretary’s post became the Adviser to the Administrator.

In 2016, the Centre briefly attempted to restore the earlier system by appointing former IAS officer K. J. Alphons as an independent Administrator, but withdrew the decision after objections from then Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Article 240 empowers the President to make regulations for certain Union Territories “for the peace, progress, and good governance” of those regions, with the same authority as Acts of Parliament. Punjab continues to assert its claim over Chandigarh, which serves as the capital of both Punjab and Haryana while also being a Union Territory.



