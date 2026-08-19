Punjab Fake iPhone Export Scam: AAP Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora Challenges ED Arrest in Money Laundering Case; Punjab HC Bench Recuses Itself From Hearing Petition

ON AUGUST 12, 2026, the Punjab and Haryana High Court heard the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Arora’s petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). As per reports, the High Court bench, headed by the Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, recused itself from the case, transferring it to another bench for further hearing. Meanwhile the money laundering case against the AAP leader is being heard at a Gurugram Special court.

At the time of his arrest in May 2026, Arora was serving as the Punjab Minister of Industry and Commerce. While he currently doesn’t hold any portfolios, he is still listed as a minister in the Bhagwant Mann cabinet.

Timeline of Sanjeev Arora’s Arrest and Court Proceedings

On April 17, 2026, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), conducted raids to the premises linked to Sanjeev Arora in Ludhiana under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The ED was probing the ₹157-crore export scam involving fake purchases of mobile phones by shell companies in Delhi-NCR region. According to media reports, the raided locations included the Minister’s residence and other premises in Chandigarh and Delhi as well.

On May 9, 2026, ED arrested the Punjab Industries Minister following another round of raids carried out at his premises. This time, the raided locations included five sites linked to Arora’s company Hampton Sky Realty Limited under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

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The ED conducted the second round in relation the alleged fake mobile purchases worth ₹100 crore for claiming GST benefits. These phones were then exported to Dubai, but only on paper, making it look like clean money was received from international channels. This process is also called as “round-tripping” the alleged illegitimate funds from Dubai to India.

At the time of Arora’s arrest, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed it a “political vendetta” with the motive to “engineer defections.” AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal echoed the sentiment that the raids were intended to break the party.

On July 6, 2026, the ED filed a chargesheet before the Gurugram Special Court, wherein they named Sanjeev Arora as the key accused of the fake iphone scam. The following day, the AAP MLA filed a regular bail plea in the Punjab High Court after his earlier bail request was rejected in Gurugram. However, the Punjab High Court deferred the case for a later hearing, asking the ED to file a detailed status report of the case.

Arora’s attorney further moved the Supreme Court, seeking bail on medical grounds. On June 30, 2026, the apex court also rejected his bail, noting that his regular bail petition was already pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In the latest development, on August 12, 2026, the High Court bench hearing his petition challenging his arrest by the ED has recused itself from the case. Further hearing of the case in the Punjab and Haryana High Court will be presided over by a different bench. Sanjeev Arora remains in judicial custody till then.