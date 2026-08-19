Aam Aadmi Party’s Duality: Cry Media Censorship in Delhi and Suppress Press Freedom in Punjab

Similar concerns were also raised by Maninderjeet Sidhu—founder of the YouTube channel Lok Awaz TV—whose Facebook page was taken down in January 2026 following a series of copyright notices sent for using the pictures of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, despite being taken from government media outlets.

Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘Punjab Paradox’ And the Future of Press Freedom In India

The story of AAP’s censorship drive does not begin in 2026. It travels back to 2022, when the party formed the government in the state. Since then, AAP has faced serious accusations of threatening journalists as well as Right to Information (RTI) activists with legal cases, blocking the circulation of newspapers (such as The Indian Express), suspending social media accounts of independent journalists, as well as ‘targeted witch-hunting’ of the Jalandhar-based Punjab Kesari media group in January 2026.

In January 2026, an FIR was registered at the Ludhiana’s Cybercrime Police Station against RTI activist Manik Goyal and nine others for allegedly using ‘distorted and unverified content’ on social media. Manik Goyal and the other social media influencers had asked a simple question: who was using Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s helicopter while he was on an official visit to Japan?

In recent times, the situation has snowballed further. The five Facebook accounts that were suspended include the RMB Television, Lok Awaz TV, Maninderjeet Sidhu, Rattandeep Singh Dhaliwal and Parmeet Singh Bidowali. According to the investigative report by The Reporters’ Collective, these pages were inaccessible for months. It was only after The Reporters’ Collective sent a questionnaire to Meta that the restoration process began. Since then, four of these pages have been restored, with Maninderjeet Sidhu’s page still blocked by a legal demand from Punjab Police. Furthermore, The Reporters’ Collective also notes the comments of Baltej Pannu—AAP-Punjab’s media in-charge. In the report, Baltej Pannu states that, “If anyone who does not have a proper degree or qualification, and is indulging in baseless allegations [against AAP], we have to take action.”

Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada— Former member of AAP who worked as a health advisor to the former health minister Satyendra Jain in the Delhi State Secretariat— reacted to Reporter’s Collective’s report and that Arvind Kejriwal is least tolerant to press freedom. “He (Kejriwal) always accuses others of media censorship but is least tolerant when it comes to freedom of press in his own backyard. Kejriwal - like a vulture - also contributed his share in creating a culture of Godi media that we see today.”

See Also: Punjab Higher Education Crisis: Over 42% Teaching Posts Vacant, College Teachers Flag Unpaid Salaries and Allowances

The Constitution of India, in Article 19, clearly states that the freedom of free speech and expression of every Indian must be protected in light of the reasonable restrictions on the same. This also aligns with the global convention, as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in its Article 19 mentions that ‘Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.’

Aam Aadmi Party is under fire for its differential approach to press freedom and censorship in Punjab and the rest of the country and facing opposition from both BJP and Congress, members of the civil society, and independent journalists alike.

(This Article was edited by Ritik Singh)



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