194 Farmers Detained in Faridkot Ahead of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) Protest, ‘Jail Bharo’ Campaign Intensifies

As per TOI, the farmers were booked under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) as a preventive measure. Police had earlier, on Friday, August 28, 2026, detained many people who were going to assemble for the protest near Punjab State Cooperative Agriculture Development Banks (PADBs) and at several other places. A large number of other activists were also detained on their way to the protest site, said BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

BKU Sidhupur ‘Jail Bharo’ Campaign Intensifies

Following this, people became angry over the arrests, and the BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) announced a ‘Jail Bharo’ campaign on Sunday, August 30, 2026. Under this campaign, farmers will present themselves for arrest. According to The Tribune, the agitation intensified with 21 BKU (Sidhupur) farmers courting arrest in Faridkot, while 12 more farmers surrendered in Fazilka.

The 21 farmers who were arrested were sent to Bathinda Jail, according to farmer leaders. They further claimed that among the 194 arrested on August 29, 2026, 35 were shifted to Bathinda, while 159 remained in Faridkot Jail.