MP Amritpal Singh Look To Face-Off CM Bhagwant Mann in 2027 Assembly Election Punjab

MP AMRITPAL SINGH currently remains locked in Dibrugarh Jail in Assam from where he continues to serve Khadoor Sahib in the Lok Sabha. But, Punjab will see 2027 Assembly elections bring one of the most striking face-offs, with MP Amritpal Singh running against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in his own home turf of Dhuri.

If the move happens, it would place Waris Punjab De chief in direct competition with the state’s sitting CM rather than in a seat of the party’s own choosing.

See Also: BJP-SAD Reunion on the Cards? Sukhbir Badal’s Meeting with PM Modi, U-Turn on Delimitation Bill Send Strong Message Ahead of Punjab Elections

Bhagwant Mann’s Dhuri Is On The Line in The Punjab Assembly

Bhagwant Mann’s seat is Dhuri that he himself represented in the Punjab Assembly, that makes any contest a direct challenge to the chief minister’s personal standing rather than a fight between parties. For Waris Punjab De, Amritpal will run against Mann that would turn into a ballot on CM’s popularity in his own backyard, giving the broader 2027 election an early, flashpoint before the beginning of any campaign.