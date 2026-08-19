MP Amritpal Singh Look To Face-Off CM Bhagwant Mann in 2027 Assembly Election Punjab

Key Points:
MP Amritpal Singh will face-off against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in his own home turf of Dhuri in 2027 Assembly election.
Amritpal can challenge Mann in Dhuri after getting a win in 2024 Lok Sabha election while being in jail.
Six more candidates have entered to tighten the race but Amritpal looks as a strong contender against Mann.
MP AMRITPAL SINGH currently remains locked in Dibrugarh Jail in Assam from where he continues to serve Khadoor Sahib in the Lok Sabha. But, Punjab will see 2027 Assembly elections bring one of the most striking face-offs, with MP Amritpal Singh running against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in his own home turf of Dhuri.
If the move happens, it would place Waris Punjab De chief in direct competition with the state’s sitting CM rather than in a seat of the party’s own choosing.
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Bhagwant Mann’s seat is Dhuri that he himself represented in the Punjab Assembly, that makes any contest a direct challenge to the chief minister’s personal standing rather than a fight between parties. For Waris Punjab De, Amritpal will run against Mann that would turn into a ballot on CM’s popularity in his own backyard, giving the broader 2027 election an early, flashpoint before the beginning of any campaign.
Amritpal is already familiar with such play in politics while being behind the bars. Like in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Khadoor Sahib, Amritpal won while still being in custody that gave him his first steps in Punjab’s election schemes. And once the Dhuri plan proceeds, the Assembly campaign will again have to run in Amritpal’s absence. He’ll be relying on party workers to carry his messages to the voters and gather supporters.
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Dhuri has been positioning prominent candidates against well-known established rivals just to avoid any confinement of any safer seats. In the Assembly election, six candidates have been announced , among them Satwant Singh, son of Kehar Singh who has been fielded from Bassi Pathana. Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala from Moga and Daljit Singh kalsi from Ajnala. Both were previously detained in Dibrugarh Jail under the National Security Act and remain in custody even though the NSA proceedings against them have since concluded. Former Shiromani Akali Dal legislator Darshan Singh Shivalik has been named for Gill, Jagjit Singh Baba will contest Kapurthala, and Sosan himself has been fielded from Kotkapura.
These picks suggest a tight contest against the senior figures from parties. But the weightage on Amritpal’s seat carries far greater than any other nominees. Amritpal has the possibility to put himself against the chief minister. The processes are under, nothing is fixed, Dhuri awaiting Amritpal’s approval to make a move forward. But Waris Punjab De intends to approach the 2027 Assembly election aggressively and won’t look for any safe wins as well. If everything goes in hand, the race between the MP and CM will look interesting.
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