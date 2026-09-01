2,000 Tractors to Block Chandigarh-Mohali Border: SKM Farmers Announce Week-Long Protest Over India-US Trade Deal Among Other Demands

SKM Farmers’ Demands

The farmers have demanded many things from the government, including the fixation of the minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural products as per the C2 plus 50% formula. Further, they also seek the waiver of farmers’ debts, along with fair and timely payments to sugarcane growers. They also highlighted that the old water-sharing agreement is against Punjab’s interests and hence should be cancelled. Issues related to water rights and agricultural debt are key to the protest.

The Punjab farmers have also opposed the India-US trade deal, claiming that it harms the interests of Indian agriculture and is against the national interest. Earlier, on July 21, 2026, hundreds of farmers marched towards Delhi to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat and oppose the trade deal. They also plan to raise concerns related to FTAs during the meeting amid the protest.

They have also demanded the withdrawal of the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, 2025, and Seed Bill, 2025. According to the farmers, the Electricity Amendment Bill could in future lead to the complete privatization of the electricity sector, while the Seed Bill will weaken the rights of states over seed research, development and related activities. Another demand is the repeal of the Dam Safety Act, with farmers claiming that the Act takes away the ownership rights of states over dams.

Farm leaders have said that they will protest peacefully and are ready to hold discussions if the government invites them. However, they reiterated that the protest will not stop until meaningful dialogue takes place and concrete steps are taken to address their demands.