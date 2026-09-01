2,000 Tractors to Block Chandigarh-Mohali Border: SKM Farmers Announce Week-Long Protest Over India-US Trade Deal Among Other Demands

Key Points:
Farmers from across Punjab have gathered at the Chandigarh-Mohali border for an agitation continuing until September 7, with around 2,000 tractor-trolleys expected.
Farmers are seeking MSP based on the C2+50% formula, debt waivers, timely sugarcane payments and cancellation of old water-sharing agreements, while opposing the India-US trade deal
Chandigarh and Mohali Police have announced diversions and restrictions on several roads around the protest site
ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2026, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) began an indefinite protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border. The protest will be joined by farmers from across Punjab who will be gathering at the site, and the agitation will continue for one week until September 7, 2026. During the protest, farmers will press the Centre and the state government on a range of demands.
The farmers at the protest site arrived in tractor-trolleys and other vehicles carrying ration and other important supplies needed to protest for one week. Community kitchens and langars are also expected to be organised at the protest site to provide food for the protesters. Many farmer organizations will be participating in the agitation, including the Bharti Kisan Union (Lakhowal), BKU (Rajewal), BKU (Dakaunda), and Kirti Kisan Union.
PTI reported that SKM leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal said that by the evening of Tuesday, September 1, 2026, around 2,000 tractor-trolleys are expected to reach the protest site. The farmer leaders have made it clear that the protest will continue until the government seriously engages with their demands and takes concrete action. The protest will also affect traffic movement in the area for a week.
The farmers have demanded many things from the government, including the fixation of the minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural products as per the C2 plus 50% formula. Further, they also seek the waiver of farmers’ debts, along with fair and timely payments to sugarcane growers. They also highlighted that the old water-sharing agreement is against Punjab’s interests and hence should be cancelled. Issues related to water rights and agricultural debt are key to the protest.
The Punjab farmers have also opposed the India-US trade deal, claiming that it harms the interests of Indian agriculture and is against the national interest. Earlier, on July 21, 2026, hundreds of farmers marched towards Delhi to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat and oppose the trade deal. They also plan to raise concerns related to FTAs during the meeting amid the protest.
They have also demanded the withdrawal of the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, 2025, and Seed Bill, 2025. According to the farmers, the Electricity Amendment Bill could in future lead to the complete privatization of the electricity sector, while the Seed Bill will weaken the rights of states over seed research, development and related activities. Another demand is the repeal of the Dam Safety Act, with farmers claiming that the Act takes away the ownership rights of states over dams.
Farm leaders have said that they will protest peacefully and are ready to hold discussions if the government invites them. However, they reiterated that the protest will not stop until meaningful dialogue takes place and concrete steps are taken to address their demands.
The Chandigarh Traffic Police on September 1, 2026, shared a traffic advisory on its social media handle highlighting the special arrangements made in the city. These guidelines will be followed after August 31, 2026, and the general public will have to take note of which roads will be diverted or restricted. “The general public is hereby informed that vehicular traffic on the following road stretch will remain diverted/restricted.”
The first in the list is the road stretching from the Faidan Barrier to Chandigarh on Purv Marg, which will be diverted. The second is the stretch from the T-Point at Sector 48 Light Point towards the internal road of Sector 48, which will be restricted. The third is the road stretch from Sector 48/49 and Sector 49/50 towards Chandigarh, which will again be restricted.
Police have asked the public to use alternate routes while traveling, “Chandigarh Traffic Police appeals to the general public to cooperate with the police and any inconvenience caused on account of these restrictions/diversions is deeply regretted.”
This partial blockage of roads due to the protest could affect daily commuters, particularly those travelling to the airport via routes connecting the Chandigarh-Mohali border with Chandigarh International Airport.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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