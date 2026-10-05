AAP Ousts MLA for Speaking Up? Punjab MLA Sukhveer Singh Suspended After Criticizing the Party Over Teacher Shortages at Government Schools

MLA SUKHVEER SINGH MAISERKHANA of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was suspended for allegedly partaking in “anti-party activities”, after he criticized the party leadership and the Punjab government for ignoring the issues of government schools in his constituency, Maur, Bhatinda. Sukhveer went live on his facebook page and addressed the issue of teaching staff-shortages at the government schools in his constituency on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

Sukhveer Singh went live on facebook and sought to express his dissatisfaction and grievances over the unresolved issues of teacher shortage. He directly pointed at the AAP government in Punjab over the shortcomings in school education, and that the projected successes by the government were far from the ground reality in the state.

See Also: Led by Pilot, Punjab Congress Leadership Protests in Chandigarh Against Finance Minister Cheema

The AAP, however, rejected MLA Sukhveer’s claims and suspended him from the party on the same day.

What Did Sukhveer Singh’s Facebook Live Reveal ?

After being disappointed with his own party and the government over the unresolved issues in school education, MLA Sukhveer Singh took to his social media platform and expressed his discontent over the ground reality of schools in Punjab. He turned emotional and stated that he is the only MLA whose children study in a government school, which too, faces a shortage of teachers.