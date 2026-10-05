AAP Ousts MLA for Speaking Up? Punjab MLA Sukhveer Singh Suspended After Criticizing the Party Over Teacher Shortages at Government Schools

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MLA SUKHVEER SINGH MAISERKHANA of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was suspended for allegedly partaking in “anti-party activities”, after he criticized the party leadership and the Punjab government for ignoring the issues of government schools in his constituency, Maur, Bhatinda. Sukhveer went live on his facebook page and addressed the issue of teaching staff-shortages at the government schools in his constituency on Saturday, October 3, 2026.
Sukhveer Singh went live on facebook and sought to express his dissatisfaction and grievances over the unresolved issues of teacher shortage. He directly pointed at the AAP government in Punjab over the shortcomings in school education, and that the projected successes by the government were far from the ground reality in the state.
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The AAP, however, rejected MLA Sukhveer’s claims and suspended him from the party on the same day.
After being disappointed with his own party and the government over the unresolved issues in school education, MLA Sukhveer Singh took to his social media platform and expressed his discontent over the ground reality of schools in Punjab. He turned emotional and stated that he is the only MLA whose children study in a government school, which too, faces a shortage of teachers.
Going live Sukhveer said, “I am going live after a lot of sadness. I kept on demanding that the vacant posts for teachers be filled. But it has not been done yet.” Sukhveer Singh also claimed that the Chief Minister did not meet him, even after raising the issue with the party leadership.
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He also stated that he might be denied a ticket by the party, as well as have an FIR lodged against him. However, he reaffirmed his commitment to the people saying that, “I will continue to fight for the people of the state.”
Sukhveer Singh spoke about the condition of the government school where his children study—which is designated as School of eminence. Despite having such widely celebrated acknowledgements, this school, too, lacked adequate teachers.
On October 3, 2026, Punjab AAP General Secretary Harchand Singh Barsat declared the suspension of MLA Sukhveer Singh from the party. “It has come to the party’s notice that you have been found involved in anti-party activities and indiscipline. In view of the above, your primary membership from the party is suspended with immediate effect,” said Harchand Singh Barsat.
The social media has come to support Sukhveer’s actions, particularly his emotional appeal regarding the condition of government schools.
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