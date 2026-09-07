Gangster-Turned-Politician Gurpreet Singh Sekhon Joins Aam Aadmi Party Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections

GANGSTER-TURNED-POLITICIAN Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, has made the headlines after a surprise induction into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab. During a public rally of the AAP in the Zira assembly constituency on September 6, 2026, Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan officially announced Gurpreet’s joining, and hailed the ‘politics of work’ as the central motto and focus of the AAP.

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This induction however, has brought about serious speculations from across the political spectrum in the State, with the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and other civil society workers flagging their concerns over the ‘dangerous precedent’ being set in Punjab’s politics.

Who is Gurpreet Singh Sekhon

Gurpreet Singh Sekhon—a resident of the Mudki area in Punjab’s Ferozepur District—had been infamously known for his criminal activities and involvement with various gangs in the state. In 2015, he had been accused of Gangster Sukhvir Singh’s murder along with eight others, but was later acquitted in February 2019 due to the lack of sufficient evidence by the Kapurthala court. He came to a major limelight after the Nabha Jailbreak incident in 2016, when a group of armed men broke into the high security prison and freed six inmates, including Harminder Singh Mintoo—former Chief of khalistani Liberation force. Following this, he was arrested in February 2017, and subsequently convicted by the court.

Following this, Sekhon was sentenced to a ten-year imprisonment for attempted murder and criminal conspiracy by a trial court in March 2023. Initially, he was also charged under the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in this case, but was not sustained by the trial court later. Subsequently, he was released from prison on November 22, 2023, after the Punjab and Haryana high court heard his appeal against the trial court verdict, eventually suspending his conviction.